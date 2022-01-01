Menu

Moussaoui TAKIEDDINE

MÉDÉA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Structural Engineering
Shopping Centres
SAP IS
Quality Control
Office Buildings
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Architectural drafting
Sap2000

Entreprises

  • KAYI INSAAT - Site engineer

    2015 - maintenant

  • Work at technical and economic study office Batna ( Project name: trust complex buildings) - Structural technical engineer –technical department

    2014 - maintenant -Responsible for monitoring the construction works of the project
    -checking structural plans for approved by our department before sent it to other
    parties
    -daily visits to site, check applying the approved plus from other department, and follow up the difficulties which may be faced them at site
    -check the matching between structural and architectural drawings
    -survey the quantities
    -make shop drawings.
    -revise drawings according our agreements with owner.
    -make and check as built drawings.
    -check existence of all necessary details before start works al site ,and asked the owner for the missing of it officially (mails or letters

  • Work at technical and economic study office Batna - Engineer

    2014 - maintenant Structural technical engineer -technical department
    Project name: trust complex buildings -bab ezzouar :
    Is established on 40.000 m2 of land with total construction area of 280.000 m 2

    The mixed use trust compound consists of:

    -5 star Marriott hotel with 42.500m of closed space.
    -Marriott executive apartments.

    -4 star courtyard hotel with 31.000m of closed space.
    -Trust office buildings.
    -Trust shopping center

  • Study desk - Internship with study desk

    2013 - 2013 AutoCAD design
    - Sap2000 version 15

  • Bureau d'etude - Génie civil

    2013 - maintenant

  • CTC - Internship with technical control of buildings (CTC of Medea)

    2011 - 2011 : internship with technical control of buildings (CTC
    -reinforced concrete, reinforcement, pouring concrete.
    -quality control: concrete quality

Formations

  • University Of Medea (Medea)

    Medea 2008 - 2013 CIVIL ENGINNER

