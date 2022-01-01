Moussaoui TAKIEDDINE

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Structural Engineering
Shopping Centres
SAP IS
Quality Control
Office Buildings
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Architectural drafting
Sap2000
Entreprises
KAYI INSAAT
- Site engineer
2015 - maintenant
Work at technical and economic study office Batna ( Project name: trust complex buildings)
- Structural technical engineer –technical department
2014 - maintenant-Responsible for monitoring the construction works of the project
-checking structural plans for approved by our department before sent it to other
parties
-daily visits to site, check applying the approved plus from other department, and follow up the difficulties which may be faced them at site
-check the matching between structural and architectural drawings
-survey the quantities
-make shop drawings.
-revise drawings according our agreements with owner.
-make and check as built drawings.
-check existence of all necessary details before start works al site ,and asked the owner for the missing of it officially (mails or letters
Work at technical and economic study office Batna
- Engineer
2014 - maintenantStructural technical engineer -technical department
Project name: trust complex buildings -bab ezzouar :
Is established on 40.000 m2 of land with total construction area of 280.000 m 2
The mixed use trust compound consists of:
-5 star Marriott hotel with 42.500m of closed space.
-Marriott executive apartments.
-4 star courtyard hotel with 31.000m of closed space.
-Trust office buildings.
-Trust shopping center
Study desk
- Internship with study desk
2013 - 2013AutoCAD design
- Sap2000 version 15
Bureau d'etude
- Génie civil
2013 - maintenant
CTC
- Internship with technical control of buildings (CTC of Medea)
2011 - 2011: internship with technical control of buildings (CTC
-reinforced concrete, reinforcement, pouring concrete.
-quality control: concrete quality