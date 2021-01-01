Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Moustapha SECK
Ajouter
Moustapha SECK
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
LE FOOTBALL MA PASSION
Entreprises
MINISTER DES SPORTS
- ENTRAINEUR
2010 - maintenant
DEVELOPPEMENT DU FOOTBALL
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Antoine GUBETTI
Bassirou FALL
Cheikh Ahmadou NDIAYE
Ramatoulaye DIALLO
Raphael VARELA