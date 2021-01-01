Mr JON GOLDSTEIN

Jon Goldstein is a former Quant and co-founder of Merran.co.uk, a Europe-focused AI science search consultancy working in partnership with leading companies such as Goldman Sachs, OpenAI, and Kering.



Together with partner Lin Nomura, Jon is retained by clients invested in machine learning systems in the pursuit of competitive edge, with their work involving the appointment of cross-sector AI experts and data leaders. He further provides operational consultancy on AI talent strategy, with advanced evaluation and securing of 90th pctl analytics experts.