Orientalist, Historian, Political Scientist, Prof. Muhammet emsettin Gözübüyükolu (Muhammad Shamsaddin Megalommatis), 64, is the author of 12 books, dozens of scholarly articles, hundreds of encyclopedia entries, and thousands of articles. He speaks, reads and writes more than 15, modern and ancient, languages.



In the 1980s and early 1990s, he refuted Modern Greek nationalism, chauvinism and fake identity, discredited the bogus-historical, Greco-centrist state dogma of the Greek state, and demolished numerous cases of anti-Turkish, anti-Islamic, anti-Macedonian, and anti-Albanian biases that are tyrannically imposed and publicized by fake professors in pseudo-democratic Greece's dark universities.



In the 1990s, he supported Martin Bernal's Black Athena, defended the principal values of Afro-centrism, rejected the Greco-Romano-centric version of History as taught in Western universities, and pleaded for the European History by Jean Baptiste Duroselle. In parallel, he defended the rights of the Turkish, Pomak, Macedonian, Vlachian, Arvanitic, Latin Catholic, and Jewish minorities of Greece.



Born Christian Orthodox, he adhered to Islam when 36, being devoted to ideas and concepts of Muhyieldin Ibn al Arabi. Greek citizen of Turkish origin, Prof. Megalommatis studied and/or worked in Turkey, Greece, France, England, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Russia, Syria, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Sudan, UAE and Somalia. He carried out explorations and surface surveys throughout the Middle East, Northern & Northeastern Africa and Central Asia. His career extended from Research & Education, Journalism, Publications, Photography, and Translation to Website Development, Human Rights Advocacy, Marketing, and Sales & Brokerage. He traveled in more than 80 countries in 5 continents.



Since the early 2000s, he has become known to dozens of millions of people in Africa and Asia, as he systematically supported numerous persecuted African and Asiatic nations, defending the Human and Civil Rights of Yazidis, Aramaeans, Turkmen, Mandaeans, Ahl-e Haq, South Azeris, Balochs, South Yemenites, Hadhramis, Furis (Darfur), Bejas, Nubians, Oromos, Ogadenis, Sidamas, Afars, Berta (Benishangul), Nuer, Anuak, Agaws, Kaffas, Shekachos, Wolayitas, Kambaatas, Berbers, Tuaregs, and other nations.



He champions the aforementioned oppressed nations' Right to National Independence, demands international recognition for Kosovo and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, calls for National Unity and for an imminent end of Tribalism in Somalia.