Menu

Muhammad Tanveer MUNIR

  • École Vétérinaire, Agroalimentaire et de l'alimentation
  • Enseignant universitaire (Microbiologie)

Nantes

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes ainsi que le résulat des législatives en Loire-Atlantique ce dimanche 12 juin à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

A veterinarian and public health (onehealth) professional, experienced in R&D, communication and project management related to microbiology, wood and hospital hygiene (BoisH2 project), healthy constructions, pathobiology, nutrition and animal production (poultry and livestock).

Innovative, critical thinker, team player, coordinator, active listener, a negotiator with cognitive flexibility, and capable of documentation and publications. Cares about #Health&Hygiene #zoonoses, #AntimicrobialRsistance, and #nosocomialinfections

Entreprises

  • École Vétérinaire, Agroalimentaire et de l'alimentation (ONIRIS) - Enseignant universitaire (Microbiologie)

    Autre | Nantes (44000) 2022 - maintenant Enseigner et encadrer des étudiants vétérinaires, et la conduite de recherches sur les thématiques de santé publique vétérinaire (réglementations de hygiène, qualité et sécurité)

  • Food and Agriculture Organization, l'ONU - Expert en formation en ligne sur la santé animale

    Autre | Rome 2021 - maintenant Former les formateurs et les utilisateurs finaux à l'utilisation des exercices de simulation et du logiciel de gestion des urgences
    (WebEOC) pour gérer les urgences zoosanitaires aux niveaux régional et mondial
    Diriger la conception et le développement du processus, des protocoles et des formats de formation
    Préparé, les procédures opérationnelles standard, les guides d'utilisation, les leçons, le contenu pour les formateurs, les
    exercices et les formulaires d'évaluation et tout le matériel pédagogique pertinent.

  • Enseignant universitaire (Microbiologie) - Vacataire

    Autre | Nantes (44000) 2021 - 2021 Enseigner et encadrer des étudiants vétérinaires, et la conduite de recherches sur les thématiques de santé publique vétérinaire (réglementations de hygiène, qualité et sécurité)

  • Ecole Superieur du bBois - Chef de projet

    Autre | Nantes (44000) 2016 - 2021 Researcher in the project of "wood of hospital hygiene". Responsible for project management, communication, R&D and supervision of technical activities.

  • NATIONAL AGRICULTURE RESEARCH CENTER (NARC) - Assistant de la recherche

    Autre | Islamabad, Pakistan 2015 - 2015 - Création de la première station de recherche sur l'autruche du pays, pour Ministère Nationale de la Sécurité Alimentaire et de la Recherche, et fourniture de services techniques, pédagogique et administratifs
    - Formation du personnel et des étudiants, conception d'études, de documentation

  • Laboratoire de pahtobiologie, FV&AS, PMAS UAAR, Pakistan - Assistant De la Recherche

    2014 - 2015

Formations

  • Universite de Bretagne Loire

    Nantes (44000) 2018 - 2021 Bois et Hygiène Hospitalière: Enquête sur la sécurité hygiénique et les propriétés antimicrobiennes du bois

  • Oniris (Nantes)

    Nantes 2015 - 2016 MAN-IMAL M2 "De l’animal à l’homme : Analyse, maîtrise et gestion des risques sanitaires et nutritionnels"

  • PMAS UAAR

    Rawalpindi 2009 - 2014 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :