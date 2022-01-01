Muhammad Tanveer MUNIR

A veterinarian and public health (onehealth) professional, experienced in R&D, communication and project management related to microbiology, wood and hospital hygiene (BoisH2 project), healthy constructions, pathobiology, nutrition and animal production (poultry and livestock).



Innovative, critical thinker, team player, coordinator, active listener, a negotiator with cognitive flexibility, and capable of documentation and publications. Cares about #Health&Hygiene #zoonoses, #AntimicrobialRsistance, and #nosocomialinfections