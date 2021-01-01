Muriel Audrey TONGA

-
Adjewa'a Engineering
- Consulting Activitie - Structural Engineer - Offshore Facilities
Technique | Ablon-sur-Seine (94480)
2019 - 2020
Mission at Sofresid Engineering - Brest (France)
- 3D Modelling, analysis and reporting of modules’s primary structure as per project specifications (joint displacements, member and joint strength ratios…): In-place, transportation, lifting, upending, load out…
- Optimization of the module structural frame, adding local reinforcement (nodes, typical connections…),
- Secondary structure analysis,
- Hand calculation of the structure details (bearing nodes, padeyes, gussets),
- Checking of module main frame lay-out and details (frame sizing, welds, gussets…).
- Software environment: SACS, Pack Office.
-
ADJEWA'A ENGINEERING
- Consulting Activities - Installation Aids Engineer
2018 - 2018
Mission at Geocean - Cassis (FRANCE).
Work details:
- In charge of the engineering design part of installation aids activities, starting from structural analyses (transportation, in-place) to production and validation of the plans for manufacturing (equipment base framing, transportation systems, installation aids structures such as Davit, Bumper aids, Riser System…).
- Management of work produced by draftsmen.
- Calculation of the cargo barge's motions to standards and verification of the cargo barge deck strength subjected to loading forces,
- Technical Environment: NSO/ISYMOST, RDM6, Pack Office.
-
Adjewa'a Engineering
- Structural Engineer - Offshore facilities
2018 - 2018
(3 months) Consulting Activities - Adjewa'a Engineering - Ablon sur Seine - France
* AL SHAHEEN Feed - DORIS - France
Modelling, calculation and reporting of Drilling Deck structure main frame as per project specifications
(joint displacement, member and joint strength ratios...) during in-service, drilling, sea-transportation and
earthquake conditions.
Flotation and upending analysis of the jacket structure.
-
ADJEWA'A ENGINEERING
- Consulting Activities - Structural Engineer - Offshore facilities,
2018 - 2018
Mission at Doris - Paris (FRANCE)
Work details:
- Studies of offshore jacket installation operations according to a defined sequencing (buoyancy, damage, single hook up-ending, double hook up-ending,
-3D modelling, static & dynamic calculations and reporting of Drilling Deck structure main frame as per project specifications and codes requirements during in-service, on site-drilling, sea-transportation on barge and earthquake conditions.
Results:
- Optimization of the structure,
- Writing of calculation note.
Technical environment :
SACS V10.2,
Pack Office.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- STRUCTURAL ENGINEER – SUBSEA STRUCTURES
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2016 - 2017
Project / Client : ZHOR Start-Up Phase - SAIPEM SA
Work details :
• Calculation of vessel accelerations during sea transportation and operating phases on site according standards,
• Verification of deck strength under several loadings,
• Data collection from disciplines,
• 3D Conception and analyses of installation devices and sea-fastening system according to project specifications,
• Verification of vendor calculation notes.
Result(s) :
• Technical support to operation on site during pre-commissioning phase,
• Reporting of calculation note,
• Verification of drawings issued for construction.
Technical Environment:
SACS, RDM6, NSO/ISYMOST, MATCAD, Pack Office
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- STRUCTURAL ENGINEER – SUBSEA STRUCTURES
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2016 - 2016
Projects / Client : ZHOR Accelerated Start-Up Phase, WEST HUB FEED Phase, ZINIA FEED Phase - SAIPEM SA
Work Details :
• 3D Modeling and calculation of structures as PLET / FLET / ILT during installations phases with respect of project specifications,
• Validation of the steel frame in regards of several points (strength ratios, deflections, joint checking…),
• Data collection from disciplines,
• Validation of vendor calculation notes,
• Writing of requisition of equipment devices technical bid evaluation,
• Hand checking of equipment details (padeyes, docking beams…)
Result(s) :
• Reporting of calculation notes,
• Validation of drawing for construction.
Technical Environment:
SACS, MATCAD, Pack Office
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Structural Engineer - Subsea Structures
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2016 - 2017
(1year, 9 months) Consulting activities - Vulcain Engineering -
* Installation Aids: ZHOR ASU Project at SAIPEM SA -France (10 months)
Determination of vessel motions as per standards and checking of vessel deck strength under loadings,
Design, calculation and reporting of installation aids devices and sea-fastening systems used during seatransportation and operating conditions according to standards.
* Subsea Structure: ZHOR ASU, WEST HUB Feed, ZINIA Pre-Feed - Saipem SA - France (11 months)
3D modelling, calculation and reporting of module steel frame such as PLET/FLET/ILT as per project
specifications: Installation, in-place conditions combined to seismic loadings,
Validation of reports produced by vendor, constitution of equipment technical evaluation file.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- STRUCTURAL ENGINEER – OFFSHORE TOPSIDES
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2014 - 2015
Project / Client final : FPSO KAOMBO EPC Phase
Work Details :
• 3D Conception and analyses of modules offshore topsides and equipment supports according to project requirements during different phase : transport, in-place, lifting, load-out, blast and fatigue (transport & in-place),
• Module framing validation on several points (strength ratios, deflections, joint checking…),
• Design of modules bearing nodes (stools connections),
• Design of typical connections,
• Data collections from disciplines,
• Hand checking of secondary structures and primary details (padeyes…),
• Optimization of the structure weight.
Result(s) :
• Reporting of calculation notes,
• Validation of drawing for construction.
• Local reinforcement.
Technical Environment:
SACS, Pack Office
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- STRUCTURAL ENGINEER – OFFSHORE TOPSIDES
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2013 - 2013
Project / Client final: FPU MOHO NORD EPC Phase - DORIS FRANCE
Work Details :
• 3D Conception and analyses of modules offshore topsides and equipment supports according to project requirements during different phase : transport, in-place, lifting, blast and fatigue (transport & in-place),
• Module framing validation on several points (strength ratios, deflections, joint checking…),
• Design of modules bearing nodes (stools connections),
• Design of typical connections,
• Data collections from disciplines,
• Hand checking of secondary structure and tertiary structure details (padeyes…),
• Optimization of the structure weight.
Result(s) :
• Reporting of calculation notes,
• Validation of drawing for construction.
• Local reinforcement.
Technical Environment:
SACS, Pack Office.
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Structural Engineer-Offshore Topsides & Subsea Facilities
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2013 - 2017
(4years, 2 months) Consulting activities - Vulcain Engineering - Neuilly sur Seine - France
* Installation Aids: ZHOR ASU Project at Saipem SA -France (10 months)
Determination of vessel motions as per standards and checking of vessel deck strength under loadings,
3D modelling, calculation and reporting of installation aids devices and sea-fastening systems used
during sea-transportation and operating according to standards.
* Subsea Structure: ZHOR ASU, WEST HUB Feed, ZINIA Pre-Feed - Saipem SA - France (11 months)
3D modelling and calculation of equipment steel frame such as PLET/FLET/ILT as per standards,
Validation of reports produced by vendor, constitution of equipment technical evaluation file.
* Module Topside: FPSO KAOMBO EPC - Saipem SA (2years), MOHO NORD FPU - Doris (5months)
Conception, calculation and reporting of the module main frame (deflection, member and joint strength
ratios) and equipment supports as per project specifications and codes: In-place, transportation, lifting,
load out, blast and fatigue.
Optimization of the module structural frame, adding local reinforcement,
Checking, validation of drawings, hand calculations of details (padeyes, gussets, typical connections...).
-
Vulcain Ingénierie
- Structural Engineer - Offshore Topsides
NEUILLY SUR SEINE
2013 - 2015
(2years, 8 months) Consulting activities - Vulcain Engineering -
* FPSO KAOMBO EPC - SAIPEM SA (2years), FPU MOHO EPC - DORIS (5months),
FLNG BONAPORTE Feed - TECHNIP FMC (5months).
3D Modelling, analysis and reporting of the module primary structure and heavy equipment supports as
per project specifications (joint displacement, member and joint strength ratios...): In-place,
transportation, lifting, load out, blast and fatigue.
Optimization of the module structural frame, adding local reinforcement (nodes, typical connections...),
Hand calculation of the structure details (bearing nodes, padeyes, gussets, flooring...),
Checking of lay-out of module main frame (sizing, welds, gussets...).
-
INNOVATEAM
- STRUCTURAL ENGINEER – OFFSHORE TOPSIDES
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2013 - 2013
Project / Client : FLNG BONAPARTE FEED phase - TECHNIPFMC
Work Details :
• 3D Conception and analyses of modules offshore topsides and equipment supports according to project requirements during different phase : transport, in-place, lifting),
• Module framing validation on several points (strength ratios, deflections, joint checking…),
• Design of modules bearing nodes (stools connections),
• Data collections from disciplines,
• Hand checking of structure details (padeyes…),
Result(s) :
• Reporting of calculation notes,
• Validation of drawing for construction.
Technical Environment:
SACS, Pack Office.
-
Innovateam
- Weight Control Engineer
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
(1year, 3months) Consulting activities - Innovateam Conseil Technologique - Neuilly sur Seine - France
* PETRONAS FLNG, MOHO FPU ALIMA, ZAKUM-UZ750K - TECHNIPFMC - France,
Definition, construction and implementation of disciple procedures, weight control database,
Administration and maintenance of the database with information collected from disciplines,
Participation to project management meetings with customers and business managers.
-
INNOVATEAM
- Weight Control Engineer
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
Projects / Client : PETRONAS FLNG, MOHO FPU ALIMA, ZAKUM – UZ750K - TECHNIPFMC
Work Details :
• Definition and implementation of the plan of weight control, taking into account the criticality of the structure factor weight through weight limits not to be exceeded.
• Data collection weight and center of gravity from the disciplines.
• Definition administration, operation & maintenance database with weight & center of gravity information.
• Definition of contingency factors to be applied to the weight of each discipline bulks depending on the project maturity,
• Participation in meetings of project management with the customer, in interactions with business managers.
Result(s) :
• Writing reports and procedures of weight controlactivity,
• Communication management between customer and leads disciplines,
• Specifications and procedures improvements in order to satisfy customer needs.
• Gestion d’interactions entre le client et leads disciplines,
Technical Environment:
TWECEL, Pack Office
-
Innovateam
- Structural Engineer - Offshore Topsides
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - 2013
(1year, 8 months) Consulting activities - Innovateam Conseil Technologique - Neuilly sur Seine - France
* Module Topside - FLNG BONAPORTE Feed at Technip FMC - France, (5months)
3D modelling, structural analysis and reporting of module main frames (deflection, member and joint
strength ratios) and equipment supports as per standards: In-place, transit and lifting.
-
Saipem
- Trainee Engineer, Offshore Construction Methods
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2011 - 2011
- Development of a tool in Excel calculations and checks lifting operations performed using a single crawler crane according to the API and DNV regulations.
•Verification of the capacity of the crane.
•Checking geometric constraints during lifting.
•Lowering loads and calculations of ground pressure.
•Calculation of bearing capacity in soil: soil type and geometry.
•Verification of average and maximum settlements in soil.
•Validation of the tool in comparison with software providers crane (Liebherr and Manitowoc).
- Development of a tool in Excel calculations and checks on pipe storage yard.
•Defining the storage configuration of pipe to study.
•3D modeling in AutoCAD 2010 of the storage configuration of pipe.
•Lowering loads and pressure calculations in soil for eight (08) loads cases per pipe.
•Calculation of forces existing between the various elements of hose storage by applying formulas ROARK.
-
GTM Bâtiment
- Assistante Conduite de Travaux Bâtiment
Nanterre
2009 - 2009
- Contrôle qualité et sécurité des travaux effectués selon la réglementation en vigueur
- Suivi des corps de métier et du planning des travaux
- Préparation de la commission de sécurité avant livraison de l’ouvrage
- Levée des réserves
- Constitution des Dossiers d’Ouvrages Exécutés (D.O.E)