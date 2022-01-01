Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Muriel RONGRAIS
Ajouter
Muriel RONGRAIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
sophie berthelot
- Profeseur de cuisine
1976 - 1980
Formations
Sophie Berthelot (Calais)
Calais
1976 - 1980
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel