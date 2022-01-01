Menu

Muriel THOMASSET

MAUREPAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse de données
Statistiques
Logiciel R et programmation
Bureautique
Recherche scientifique
Laboratoire de Recherche

Entreprises

  • BioGEVES - Ingénieur

    2012 - maintenant Analyses génotypiques (SNPs)

  • Trinity College - Enseignant

    2008 - 2010 Encadrement de travaux pratiques et enseignements

  • Trinity College - Ph.D. student

    2007 - 2011 Hybrid alien ash: Fraxinus excelsior  F. angustifolia in Ireland and its potential for interbreeding with native ash.

    Publications:
    Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Bertolino P, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Hodkinson TR (2012). Multiple source populations of introduced hybrid ash in Ireland (Fraxinus excelsior x F. angustifolia). European Journal of Forest Research, sous presse.

    Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Hodkinson TR (2011). Hybridization, introgression and climate change: a case study for the tree genus Fraxinus (Oleaceae), in Climate Change Ecology and Systematics. Systematics Association Special Series, editor(s) Hodkinson, TR, Jones, MB, Waldren S, Parnell, JAN , Volume 78., Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 320 – 342.

    Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Raquin C, Hodkinson TR (2011). Molecular and morphological characterization of reciprocal F1 hybrid ash (Fraxinus excelsior x Fraxinus angustifolia) and parental species reveals asymmetric character inheritance. International Journal of Plant Sciences, 172, (3), 423 – 433.

    Douglas GC, Fernandez-Manjarrés JF, Hodkinson TR, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Thomasset M (2009). Keeping Irish trees pure. Science Spin, 31, 10 – 11.

  • INTA (Argentine) et INRA(Orléans) - Stagiaire

    2006 - 2007 Preliminary study of the genetic structure and of the wood characteristics of two Nothofagus species and their hybrids.

  • INRA - Assistant Ingénieur

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Caractérisation phénotypique au cours du développement du grain de pollen d’un mutant d’Arabidopsis thaliana, et clonage d’un gène.

    Publications:
    Richard B, Thomasset M, Maene M, Bourgeois N, Froger N, Budar F (2008). pur4 Mutations are lethal to the male, but not the female, gametophyte and affect sporophyte development in Arabidopsis. Plant Physiology, 147, 650 – 660.

  • Université de Stellenbosh (Afrique du Sud) - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Systematic and Biogeography of the African Green Barbet (Piciformes: Stactolaema olivacea).

Formations

  • Trinity College Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 2008 - 2009 Diplôme de statistiques

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais (Tours)

    Tours 2006 - 2007 DIRS

    Mention TB

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Master génétique et gestion de la biodiversité

    mention TB

