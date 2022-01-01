Muriel THOMASSET

Trinity College
- Ph.D. student
2007 - 2011
Hybrid alien ash: Fraxinus excelsior F. angustifolia in Ireland and its potential for interbreeding with native ash.
Publications:
Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Bertolino P, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Hodkinson TR (2012). Multiple source populations of introduced hybrid ash in Ireland (Fraxinus excelsior x F. angustifolia). European Journal of Forest Research, sous presse.
Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Hodkinson TR (2011). Hybridization, introgression and climate change: a case study for the tree genus Fraxinus (Oleaceae), in Climate Change Ecology and Systematics. Systematics Association Special Series, editor(s) Hodkinson, TR, Jones, MB, Waldren S, Parnell, JAN , Volume 78., Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 320 – 342.
Thomasset M, Fernández-Manjarrés JF, Douglas GC, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Raquin C, Hodkinson TR (2011). Molecular and morphological characterization of reciprocal F1 hybrid ash (Fraxinus excelsior x Fraxinus angustifolia) and parental species reveals asymmetric character inheritance. International Journal of Plant Sciences, 172, (3), 423 – 433.
Douglas GC, Fernandez-Manjarrés JF, Hodkinson TR, Frascaria-Lacoste N, Thomasset M (2009). Keeping Irish trees pure. Science Spin, 31, 10 – 11.
INRA
- Assistant Ingénieur
Paris
2006 - 2006
Caractérisation phénotypique au cours du développement du grain de pollen d’un mutant d’Arabidopsis thaliana, et clonage d’un gène.
Publications:
Richard B, Thomasset M, Maene M, Bourgeois N, Froger N, Budar F (2008). pur4 Mutations are lethal to the male, but not the female, gametophyte and affect sporophyte development in Arabidopsis. Plant Physiology, 147, 650 – 660.