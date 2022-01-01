Menu

Muriel WILFRED

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Association loi 1901

Entreprises

  • Pro Bono Lab - Responsable RH

    2014 - maintenant Pro Bono Lab accompagne des équipes de professionnels ou étudiants volontaires pour conseiller gratuitement les petites et moyennes associations en communication, marketing, RH, web, finance, etc.
    - Réaliser ou superviser le placement de volontaires sur des missions de conseil gratuites pour des associations (missions Probono)
    - Formaliser et améliorer les process RH (pour les permanents, bénévoles et volontaires)
    - Animer et fidéliser le réseau des volontaires
    - Proposer de nouveaux formats et outils d’implication pour les volontaires
    - Animer des missions Probono en RH

  • SWIFT Wordlwide Resources - Recruitment Consultant

    2014 - 2014 Provide specialist manpower resources to top Energy companies. Activities include recruitment of specialist candidates, search potential candidates in our sources, do interviews, apply tests, and follow up the all process. Specialist in contractor recruitment for all Energy projects stages.

  • Michael Page Colombie - Recruitment Consultant, Energy - Engineering and Manufacturing

    2013 - 2014 Michael Page International is a global reference in expertise recruitment for middle and senior manager executives. Established in England in 1976, it is recognized for its consultants’ experience and for the quality of its services. With stocks negotiate at the London Stock Exchange; Michael Page has a global structure which guarantees high quality results

    - Ability in sourcing, interviewing, and hiring qualified employees for the Oil&Gas sector
    - Development of the Engineering and Manufacturing Department in Colombia
    - Proven time-management and organizational abilities in a high-volume recruiting environment
    - Track industry developments and map out the market to provide an advise to both candidates and clients
    - Source passive and active candidates through networking, complex Internet searches, research, face to face meetings, and telephone calls
    - Commercial Activity: development of Clients’ portfolio

  • Michael Page - Recruitment Analyst, Audit and Advisory Division

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2011 Michael Page is one of the world's leading professional recruitment consultancies, specialising in the placement of candidates in permanent, contract, temporary and interim positions with clients around the world. The Group has operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

    Michael Page has built a cast-iron reputation on its consultative approach. Our understanding of the markets and the businesses and individuals within these markets enables us to facilitate the perfect match between all parties

  • Page Personnel - Recruitment Analyst, Outsourcing Division - Energy and Transport clients

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2011 - 2012 ct Manager Junior in situ SNCF (french public transports)
    Advisory services for the HR Executives department

    HR recruiter assistant, Page Outsourcing Department : client EDF (french public energy)
    - Search, identification and selection of CVs
    - Interviews and preparation of the application files
    - Follow-up of the candidates and reporting to the client

Formations

  • Universidad De Los Andes (Bogota)

    Bogota 2012 - 2012 Doble Graduation

    Top 4 of the Best Latin American Universities
    CSR, Marketing and Business International
    Investigation Assistant of Ivan Lobo Dario, strategic theme of CSR

  • Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2008 - 2012 Top 20 of the Best European Master in Management, Financial Times
    Master in Business Management: Human Resources, Marketing

