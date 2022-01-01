Muriel WOJDYNIAK

-
Devialet
- Gestionnaire Logistique et Transport
2015 - maintenant
Gestion de la plateforme logistique
Organisation des flux de transport amonts et avals
Développement des processus d'amélioration
Suivi des commandes depuis la plateforme jusqu'au client final
Suivi des KPIs
-
Devialet
- Responsable administrative de la mission UPGRADE
2013 - 2014
Mettre en place d'un point de vue logistique, la mission.
Assurer le suivi des amplis (depuis le client jusqu'à l'usine et vice versa)
Informer le client.
-
Ancienne Maison Marcel Bauche, SA
- Intern: Logistic and Contracts Execution
2012 - 2012
Following the deal from the contract signature until the delivery of the good:
update the customer,
deliver the necessary documents,
follow the transportation of the good,
deal with the late or the special laws of certain countries...
-
Mergermarket
- Intern: Marketing Event
2010 - 2010
Internship based in London, UK:
In charge of the weekly newsletter,
Assistant in managing the customers events,
Competition analysis
-
English Booster
- Internship: Marketing Consultant
2010 - 2010
Marketing researches,
Competition analyse,
Customer satisfaction
-
Darty
- Internship : Sell / Advice
BONDY
2009 - 2009