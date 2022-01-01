Menu

Muriel WOJDYNIAK

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Devialet - Gestionnaire Logistique et Transport

    2015 - maintenant Gestion de la plateforme logistique
    Organisation des flux de transport amonts et avals
    Développement des processus d'amélioration
    Suivi des commandes depuis la plateforme jusqu'au client final
    Suivi des KPIs

  • Devialet - Responsable administrative de la mission UPGRADE

    2013 - 2014 Mettre en place d'un point de vue logistique, la mission.
    Assurer le suivi des amplis (depuis le client jusqu'à l'usine et vice versa)
    Informer le client.

  • Ancienne Maison Marcel Bauche, SA - Intern: Logistic and Contracts Execution

    2012 - 2012 Following the deal from the contract signature until the delivery of the good:
    update the customer,
    deliver the necessary documents,
    follow the transportation of the good,
    deal with the late or the special laws of certain countries...

  • Mergermarket - Intern: Marketing Event

    2010 - 2010 Internship based in London, UK:
    In charge of the weekly newsletter,
    Assistant in managing the customers events,
    Competition analysis

  • English Booster - Internship: Marketing Consultant

    2010 - 2010 Marketing researches,
    Competition analyse,
    Customer satisfaction

  • Darty - Internship : Sell / Advice

    BONDY 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • IPAG / EAE Business School (Madrid)

    Madrid 2012 - 2013 Master of International Business

  • Ipag Business School

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Logistic / International Business

