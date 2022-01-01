Menu

Mustapha CHELLAI

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Htpev - Fonctionaire

    2000 - maintenant

  • hotel al aurassi - Technicien en horticulture et en paysagisme

    1996 - 2004 Employeur hôtel el aurassi Alger ,

  • evsm/ ugev - Chef de section étude et aménagement des espaces vert

    1988 - 1995

Formations

  • ITMA Jardin D'Essai (Alger)

    Alger 1988 - maintenant technicien en horticulture et en paysagisme

  • Ecole Institut Itma Jardin D Essai (Alger)

    Alger 1985 - 1988 Diplôme technicien en horticulture et paysagisme

    agricole du jardin d essai ITMA
    Diplôme technicien en paysagisme et horticulture ornementale
    Antécédent professionnelle

