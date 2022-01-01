Retail
Mustapha CHELLAI
Mustapha CHELLAI
ALGER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Htpev
- Fonctionaire
2000 - maintenant
Htpev
- Fonctionaire
2000 - maintenant
Htpev
- Fonctionaire
2000 - maintenant
hotel al aurassi
- Technicien en horticulture et en paysagisme
1996 - 2004
Employeur hôtel el aurassi Alger ,
evsm/ ugev
- Chef de section étude et aménagement des espaces vert
1988 - 1995
Formations
ITMA Jardin D'Essai (Alger)
Alger
1988 - maintenant
technicien en horticulture et en paysagisme
Ecole Institut Itma Jardin D Essai (Alger)
Alger
1985 - 1988
Diplôme technicien en horticulture et paysagisme
agricole du jardin d essai ITMA
Diplôme technicien en paysagisme et horticulture ornementale
Antécédent professionnelle
Réseau
Adlen CHELALI