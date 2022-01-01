Mustapha HADJIB

Mes compétences :
Reinsurance
Management of the network and sold policies
Life insurance policies management
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Financial Management
Commercial Assistance
Business Intelligence
Société d'Assurance de Prévoyance et Santé-AMANA Assurances (Head Office, El Biar)
- Technical Underwriting Head of Department
2012 - 2012
SALAMA ASSURANCES ALGERIE
- Technical Underwriting Head of Department & Acting Life Insurance Director
2011 - 2012
SALAMA Assurances algerie
- Life Insurance Head of Department
2011 - 2011: Acting Life Insurance Director and Bancassurance Supervisor
SALAMA Assurances algerie
- Technical Underwriting Head of Department & Acting Life Insurance Director
2009 - 2011
SALAMA Assurances algerie
- Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance
2008 - 2009
SALAMA Assurances algerie
- Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance
2007 - 20072006 to January 2008
Life Insurance Supervisor.
Technical Collaborator
- Life Insurance Supervisor
2006 - 2006Missions and achievements:
Project Manager - Establishment of an Economic Intelligence System
Member of AD-HOC Committee - Establishment of SALAMA Family TAKAFUL Subsidiary;
Bancassurance Project Supervisor - SALAMA Insurance-AL Baraka Bank;
Supervising the activities of Life Insurance Department;
following Life Insurance Department activities:
Subscriptions; Reporting; Participate in trade components; Reinsurance;
Claims; Technical and Commercial Assistance to Commercial Networks;
Recruitment, Training and launching promotions of Life Customer Advisors;
Life Insurance Trainer « TAKAFUL»
Monitoring the Technical and commercial activity through periodic visits at the TAKAFUL spaces;
Establishment of an operational and organizational management procedure for the management
of the network and sold policies;
Business Pricing - Headquarters trading powers;
Organization of various meetings and seminars to the sales network;
Calculating Reinsurance Disposals and Financial Management Accounts with Reinsurers;
SALAMA Assurances algerie
- Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance
2006 - 2008
Formations
L'Institut National De La Productivité Et Du Développement Industriel (INPED) (Boumerdes)
Boumerdes2010 - 2015Technical Advisor Diploma - Master Master in Business Management / Business Intelligence
Master in Business Management / Business Intelligence / "First in Class"
INPED Boumerdes (Ministry of Industry and Mines- Algiers).
Thesis: Implementation of a Business Intelligence system within a company
Mention: "Very Good"