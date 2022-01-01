Menu

Mustapha HADJIB

ALGER

En résumé

Among others !

Mes compétences :
Reinsurance
Management of the network and sold policies
Life insurance policies management
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Financial Management
Commercial Assistance
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • CCPN - Business Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • HBC - Private Advisor

    2014 - 2015

  • AXA ASSURANCES ALGERIE -Damage subsidiary (Head Office, Hydra) - Key Account Manager

    2014 - 2014

  • AXA ASSURANCES ALGERIE - Health and Protection Manager

    2012 - 2013 AXA ASSURANCES ALGERIE - Life subsidiary (Head Office, Chéraga).

  • Société d'Assurance de Prévoyance et Santé-AMANA Assurances (Head Office, El Biar) - Technical Underwriting Head of Department

    2012 - 2012

  • SALAMA ASSURANCES ALGERIE - Technical Underwriting Head of Department & Acting Life Insurance Director

    2011 - 2012

  • SALAMA Assurances algerie - Life Insurance Head of Department

    2011 - 2011 : Acting Life Insurance Director and Bancassurance Supervisor

  • SALAMA Assurances algerie - Technical Underwriting Head of Department & Acting Life Insurance Director

    2009 - 2011

  • SALAMA Assurances algerie - Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance

    2008 - 2009

  • SALAMA Assurances algerie - Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance

    2007 - 2007 2006 to January 2008
    Life Insurance Supervisor.

  • Technical Collaborator - Life Insurance Supervisor

    2006 - 2006 Missions and achievements:

    Project Manager - Establishment of an Economic Intelligence System
    Member of AD-HOC Committee - Establishment of SALAMA Family TAKAFUL Subsidiary;
    Bancassurance Project Supervisor - SALAMA Insurance-AL Baraka Bank;
    Supervising the activities of Life Insurance Department;
    following Life Insurance Department activities:
    Subscriptions; Reporting; Participate in trade components; Reinsurance;
    Claims; Technical and Commercial Assistance to Commercial Networks;
    Recruitment, Training and launching promotions of Life Customer Advisors;
    Life Insurance Trainer « TAKAFUL»
    Monitoring the Technical and commercial activity through periodic visits at the TAKAFUL spaces;
    Establishment of an operational and organizational management procedure for the management
    of the network and sold policies;
    Business Pricing - Headquarters trading powers;
    Organization of various meetings and seminars to the sales network;
    Calculating Reinsurance Disposals and Financial Management Accounts with Reinsurers;

  • SALAMA Assurances algerie - Technical Head of Service Technique Life Insurance

    2006 - 2008

Formations

  • L'Institut National De La Productivité Et Du Développement Industriel (INPED) (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2010 - 2015 Technical Advisor Diploma - Master Master in Business Management / Business Intelligence

    Master in Business Management / Business Intelligence / "First in Class"
    INPED Boumerdes (Ministry of Industry and Mines- Algiers).
    Thesis: Implementation of a Business Intelligence system within a company
    Mention: "Very Good"

  • INSAG- Partnership With L'Ecole Supérieure Des Assurances ESA-Paris / "First In Class"

    Paris-Algiers 2000 - 2003 Conseiller Technique En Assurance

    Major de Promotion -First in Class
    Thesis: Launch of a New Protection Policy- Ciar Algerie

  • Institut National D'Informatique (INI - Oued Smar) (Alger)

    Alger 1994 - 1994 Engineering Years level

  • Lycée Technique -De Ain Taya- (Alger)

    Alger 1994 - 1994 Bachelors Degree

    (18,50/20 in Mathematics)
    Mention: "Honors"

