Mustapha MADANI

Currently, I am a C&I supervisor. I have been working, in Europe, in Saudi Arabia and so far in Africa in the field of Oil & Gas with many companies like: SHELL, TOTAL, ARAMCO & Addax Petroleum Company.

I have acquired a great experience in the projects of constructions, and commissioning as well.

I think the best way to describe myself would be that I am a passionate, dedicated worker who has of balancing several projects. However, I believe that I have provided a great professional technical expertise and good support to the engineering point of view as interface construction and commissioning as well, especially in my two last position on SATORP's project in KSA and ADDAX Petroleum Company in Gabon.



However, contracted as interface client, I was the interface between contractors & sub-contractors and of senior project management-team, to ensure that all areas of the project contribute to goals and activities, and that the project meets the company's deadlines, and to ensure of start-up on time as well as: construction, commissioning, FAT & SAT regarding the facilities, DCS & S.I.S cabinets and field instrument.

As well as in charge of making the coordination and Contribution review of all the documents as well related to the engineering HAZOP (Hazard and Operability) documents construction and commissioning, testing requirements for all equipment various between the various trades relating of facilities of the instrumentation and stakeholders like contractor/ subcontractor, QA/QC, Operation and vendor).



That is why, I can say that my main strength is my technical expertise and leadership abilities as well, that I have acquired during my professional progress. Moreover, all of my experiences were not only professional but also human. In fact, I have worked on different projects, onshore/offshore, in different places and with many people of different cultures and nationalities as well. I think, that I thrive in this type of environment, and that it allows me to keep my mind sharp, active and engaged.



Therefore, I have developed and enhanced my professional experience and my adaptability, as a leadership that I would like to bear to earnings to the new projects and challenges.





Mes compétences :

Offshore Oil & Gas

Control and Instrumentation

TEAM PLAYER

SAP R/3

SAP ERP

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Petrol

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

LEADERSHIP SKILLS

Control Circuits