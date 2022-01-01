Menu

Mustapha MADANI

Geneva

En résumé

Currently, I am a C&I supervisor. I have been working, in Europe, in Saudi Arabia and so far in Africa in the field of Oil & Gas with many companies like: SHELL, TOTAL, ARAMCO & Addax Petroleum Company.
I have acquired a great experience in the projects of constructions, and commissioning as well.
I think the best way to describe myself would be that I am a passionate, dedicated worker who has of balancing several projects. However, I believe that I have provided a great professional technical expertise and good support to the engineering point of view as interface construction and commissioning as well, especially in my two last position on SATORP's project in KSA and ADDAX Petroleum Company in Gabon.

However, contracted as interface client, I was the interface between contractors & sub-contractors and of senior project management-team, to ensure that all areas of the project contribute to goals and activities, and that the project meets the company's deadlines, and to ensure of start-up on time as well as: construction, commissioning, FAT & SAT regarding the facilities, DCS & S.I.S cabinets and field instrument.
As well as in charge of making the coordination and Contribution review of all the documents as well related to the engineering HAZOP (Hazard and Operability) documents construction and commissioning, testing requirements for all equipment various between the various trades relating of facilities of the instrumentation and stakeholders like contractor/ subcontractor, QA/QC, Operation and vendor).

That is why, I can say that my main strength is my technical expertise and leadership abilities as well, that I have acquired during my professional progress. Moreover, all of my experiences were not only professional but also human. In fact, I have worked on different projects, onshore/offshore, in different places and with many people of different cultures and nationalities as well. I think, that I thrive in this type of environment, and that it allows me to keep my mind sharp, active and engaged.

Therefore, I have developed and enhanced my professional experience and my adaptability, as a leadership that I would like to bear to earnings to the new projects and challenges.


Offshore Oil & Gas
Control and Instrumentation
TEAM PLAYER
SAP R/3
SAP ERP
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Petrol
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
LEADERSHIP SKILLS
Control Circuits

  • Addax Petroleum - INSTRUMENT INSPECTOR

    Geneva 2013 - 2016 Project: Onshore Brownfield TSEINGUI TBEP's project on CPF (Central Process Facilities) - Tanks & Pumps and debottlenecking - Gabon.
    Brief Project Description: In the framework of Brownfield expansion project and in addition to one existing Oil storage tank, two new Oil storage tanks were installed to increase Oil storage capacity in Tseingui CPF Central Process Facilities.

    Project: Onshore Brownfield TSEINGUI TRCP's project Brownfield TBEP - Flare - Gabon.
    Brief Project Description: In the framework of Brownfield expansion project The Tsiengui Reciprocating Compressors Facility (TSG RC) Project is a standalone Gas Compressor Station located approx 500m from the existing Tsiengui CPF. It will take delivery of processed gas from the TSG CPF, remove any liquids, compress, dehydrate and meter the gas before supplying it to Gas Injection Wells and also back to the TSG CPF for further use.

  • Saudi Aramco - INSTRUMENT SUPERVISOR as interface PMT

    Dhahran 2012 - 2014 POSITION: INSTRUMENT SUPERVISOR SPIE OIL & GAS MIDDLE EAST
    Project: SARTOP 2366 Jubail package 5A interconnecting flare PCS & electrical system - ARAMCO / TOTAL - Saudi Arabia KSA Jubail.
    Brief Project Description: The Jubail Export Refinery (JER) project concerns the development and installation of a new grassroots refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will process
    400.000 BPD of Arabian Heavy crude into gasoline, jet fuel and LPG products for export and fuel oil for local consumption.

  • Total - Senior instrumentalist

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2012 Position: Senior instrumentalist C&I - Project: TOTAL E&P Gabon: GRONDIN, TORPILLE, & CAP LOPEZ.
    Position: Senior instrumentalist C&I - Project: Total E&P Congo: Pre - com & com - revamping offshore and shutdown northern sector of SENDJI.
    Position: Senior instrumentalist C&I - Project: Total E&P Congo: Pre - com & com - revamping offshore and shutdown northern sector of YANGA.
    Position: Assistant method instrument - Project: Total E&P Congo SAS on/offshore
    Position: Senior interface equipment Elec - Instrum - Project: Total E&P Gabon GRONDIN (GRMPFC), ATORA (ATO 10, ATO 11) on/offshore.
    Position: Instrumentalist supervisor C&I - Project: Total E&P Congo: Pre - com & com - Revamping Tchibouela TAF2 offshore.
    Position: Instrumentalist technician C&I - Project: Total E&P Congo Maintenance Terminal Djeno and Pre - com & com

  • Lycée Pierre Mendes France BTS CIRA (Vitrolles)

    Vitrolles 2007 - 2009 BTS CIRA