Mustapha MOUSLIM

ALICANTE

I am basically a mechanical engineer with twenty eight (28) years of relevant working experience in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical industry.
I am a professional who has a broad experience in management combined with a good technical knowledge. I am also a leader with excellent coaching skills, emphasizing on developing a motivated and committed team.
My professional career combines experience on LNG plant operation and EPCM projects developed on PMC side from tender documents elaboration, selection of bidders, contract drafting, and negotiations and throughout all EPC project phases.
My career is summed up in the following areas:
EPCM Projects.
(Engineering management and coordination, Construction management, on site coordination, field supervision, safety Coordination).
Engineering directorate.
(Management, Preparation of technical specifications and tender documents related to several projects, participation in the drafting of contracts, Negotiation) etc.
Operation in LNG industry
(Management, Coordination, Maintenance, Technical and inspection).
Leadership of conducting major operations of Maintenance and Erection.
Technical Translation.

Mes compétences :
Heat Exchanger
site coordination
project execution
plant maintenance
organizational skills
field supervision
excellent coaching skills
develop trust
develop new business ideas
Total experience
Total Productive Maintenance
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Preparation of technical specifications and tender
Engineering management and coordination
Documented experience
Construction Management

  • Sonatrach Group - Downstream - Project coordinator

    2009 - 2013 Assigned as the PMC Project coordinator of a LNG plant project to be built in Algeria (4.7MTA).The value of the project was 4.3 billion USD. I was responsible for directing all the technical and engineering activities from preliminary design through construction of the LNG production plant and marine export facility as well as managing a multi- international professional team working under my responsibility.
    My role was to ensure that all engineering related activities and deliverables are completed on time, within budget and with the strict concern of HSE requirements which fortunately was objectively and successfully achieved.
    From May 2011, I joined the site project organization in Arzew Algeria to support the Project Director in his daily duties as well as to control the field engineering activities. In addition, I was coordinating all interfaces between the Owner, the Contractor and all involved parties in the project.

  • Sonatrach - Project coordinator

  • Sonatrach - Project Management / LNG operation

  • Sonatrach Downstream - Management / support / coordination

