Mustapha MOUSLIM

I am basically a mechanical engineer with twenty eight (28) years of relevant working experience in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical industry.

I am a professional who has a broad experience in management combined with a good technical knowledge. I am also a leader with excellent coaching skills, emphasizing on developing a motivated and committed team.

My professional career combines experience on LNG plant operation and EPCM projects developed on PMC side from tender documents elaboration, selection of bidders, contract drafting, and negotiations and throughout all EPC project phases.

My career is summed up in the following areas:

EPCM Projects.

(Engineering management and coordination, Construction management, on site coordination, field supervision, safety Coordination).

Engineering directorate.

(Management, Preparation of technical specifications and tender documents related to several projects, participation in the drafting of contracts, Negotiation) etc.

Operation in LNG industry

(Management, Coordination, Maintenance, Technical and inspection).

Leadership of conducting major operations of Maintenance and Erection.

Technical Translation.



Mes compétences :

Heat Exchanger

site coordination

project execution

plant maintenance

organizational skills

field supervision

excellent coaching skills

develop trust

develop new business ideas

Total experience

Total Productive Maintenance

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Preparation of technical specifications and tender

Engineering management and coordination

Documented experience

Construction Management