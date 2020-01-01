Menu

Mustapha OUHAMOU

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ABAP
Adobe
Adobe Forms
Analyste programmeur
Consultant technique
ERP
Maroc
Microsoft CRM
programmeur
Readsoft
SAP
SAP Is-U
SAP ISU
SAP r 3
Sap R3
Technique
Web
Web Dynpro
Webdynpro

Entreprises

  • VISEO - SAP Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - maintenant Coordination of the Offshore Team (task assignment, monitoring of the activities, Reporting) with Onshore Team.
    ABAP specific Development for SAP modules SD/MM/WM/FI/CO.
    Realization of technical specifications.
    Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
    Review and validation of technical design and coding.
    Analysis and resolution of performance issues.

  • Accenture - SAP Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Coordination of the Corrective Maintenance Offshore Team (task assignment, monitoring of the activities, Reporting) with Onshore Team.
    ABAP specific Development for SAP modules ISU/CRM.
    Realization of technical specifications.
    Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
    Review and validation of technical design and coding.
    Analysis and resolution of performance issues.

  • Atos Origin - SAP Consultant

    Bezons 2007 - 2010 ABAP specific Development for SAP modules SD/MM/PS/HR.
    Realization of technical specifications.
    Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
    Analysis and resolution of performance issues.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Settat)

    Settat 2010 - 2011 Master of Information System Management

  • Université Des Sciences Hassan 2 (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2009 System, Base de Données et Réseaux

  • ISTA (Agadir)

    Agadir 2005 - 2007 Technicien spécialisé en développement informatique