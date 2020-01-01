Mustapha OUHAMOU

Mes compétences :
ABAP
Adobe
Adobe Forms
Analyste programmeur
Consultant technique
ERP
Maroc
Microsoft CRM
programmeur
Readsoft
SAP
SAP Is-U
SAP ISU
SAP r 3
Sap R3
Technique
Web
Web Dynpro
Webdynpro
Entreprises
VISEO
- SAP Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt2011 - maintenantCoordination of the Offshore Team (task assignment, monitoring of the activities, Reporting) with Onshore Team.
ABAP specific Development for SAP modules SD/MM/WM/FI/CO.
Realization of technical specifications.
Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
Review and validation of technical design and coding.
Analysis and resolution of performance issues.
Accenture
- SAP Consultant
Paris2010 - 2011Coordination of the Corrective Maintenance Offshore Team (task assignment, monitoring of the activities, Reporting) with Onshore Team.
ABAP specific Development for SAP modules ISU/CRM.
Realization of technical specifications.
Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
Review and validation of technical design and coding.
Analysis and resolution of performance issues.
Atos Origin
- SAP Consultant
Bezons2007 - 2010ABAP specific Development for SAP modules SD/MM/PS/HR.
Realization of technical specifications.
Analysis and development of programs and reports of various complexity.
Analysis and resolution of performance issues.
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Settat)
Settat2010 - 2011Master of Information System Management
Université Des Sciences Hassan 2 (Casablanca)
Casablanca2008 - 2009System, Base de Données et Réseaux
ISTA (Agadir)
Agadir2005 - 2007Technicien spécialisé en développement informatique