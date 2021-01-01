Menu

Mustapha TAGUINE

FRANCE

En résumé

BTS: Administrateur réseaux System préparer;
Dans le cadre d'une formation Intensif (Administrateur réseaux système).
Projet : Donner un nouvel élan à ma carrière en conjuguant ma passion et mes compétences

Mes compétences :
Animation 3D
PAO
Administration système
Administration réseaux
Adobe Flash
Développement web
Base de données
SQL
XML
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Internet Information Server
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MOT Testing
Joomla!
HTML5
Drupal
Cascading Style Sheets
Apache WEB Server
Technicien maintenance
RAID
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Firebug
Domain Name Server Protocol
Bug Tracking System
Apache Subversion

Entreprises

  • Alex FALZON - TECHNICIEN MAINTENANCE

    2017 - 2017 -Installation de ZABBIX (supervision)sur ubuntu.
    -Configuration routeur cisco(Bannière, mot de pass, etc..)

  • college lycée champlain - Technicien support

    -Développement (Réalisation Développement de module, document fonctionnel et technique)
    -Qualification (Élaboration de jeux d'essais de test unitaire et d'intégration
    Identification et traitement de dysfonctionnements)
    -Réseaux Cisco(bannière, mots de passe, Vlan, console, enable, etc ... )--
    -System (Mise a jours, virtualisation, Ad, supervision, gestion de parc informartique)

  • la société BMW - Développeur PHP/SQL

    2012 - 2013 (contrat de professionnalisation)
    Conception de module vidéo formation pour

Formations