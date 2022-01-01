Retail
Mylene PINTO
Mylene PINTO
ROQUEBRUNE SUR ARGENS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JB Developpement
- Attachee De Direction
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Vente De La CCI Versailles Val D'Oise Yvelines
St Germain En Laye
1995 - 1997
bac +4
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
