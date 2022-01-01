Myra TAGUELMINT

COMPETENCIES:



• Architectural concept and design

• Public and residential buildings

• Graphic presentations and layouts

• Construction documents

• Building codes

• Clients relations and satisfaction



ARCHITECT & URBAN DESIGNER with the ability to create urban and architectural concept . Develop interior spaces , manage residential and public constructions.

Effective at all phases of development from initial idea and concept to the final delivery. offering multiple perspectives and innovative solutions to clients.





EDUCATION:

-Achitect Diploma and a master degree at the National school of architecture of paris Malaquais.

-Master of architecture engineering and Urban design at the polytechnic and architecture school .

-Research master of history of architecture at the Sorbonne university paris 1 thesis statement project.

-ESL program at the University of San Francisco, CA



CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

• Independent architect and Designer 2010-2011

Working on housing projects, art exhibitions and commercial architecture and merchandising architecture such as creating shops and boutique concepts.

• CJM Paris agency 2008-2010

Interior architect project: design presentation, and material development: sketches, rendering and models for interior spaces including: bathrooms kitchens and fireplaces. Clients relation and negociation

Rendering and 3D illustations using Solid Works program Autocad and Photoshop.Construction site visit, project proposal and financial negociations.



• Bellimo architecture and real estate firm 2007

Architect assistant : working on housing project, client relation assistance and technical.





• Alerion international lawer firm 2006



Architect assistant : working, client relation and technical assistance especially with foreign technical documents of constructions and communication .

• Patrick Didier architecture agency:



• CSCEC 2002 - 2004

Architect and Project Manager at China State Construction Engineerng Corporation.

From sketching to managing teams on construcion site.

Technical control assistance including concrete control construction process and weekly reviews planner meetings .





EDUCATION ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONS:

• Several company internship during my college education at the architecture school

• English advanced program summer session at Intrax International Institute Union Square San Francisco, CA

• TOEFL graduation with 480 at the final score.



• Several languages spoken: French, English, Arabic, a little German and Spanish comprehension.

• Driver license and car availability.





COMPUTER SKILLS:

Strong command of macintosh and windows . Experienced with adobe photoshop , in design and illustrator, Auto Cad , Archicad, Sketch up, Art Lantis, Microstation 2D and Solid works 3D, rendering and 3D illustrations,office pack.







AFFILIATIONS:

-Member of the american institute of architecture. Miami, FL.

-Member of San Francisco writer conference.CA-

-Member of the Enlightened-Jewellery-Design-Competition







REFERENCES & CERTIFICATES:

Available upon request



Mes compétences :

CAO

AutoCAD

Aménagement urbain

Architecture

Design

Aménagement intérieur

SolidWorks

Adobe InDesign

Management international

Adobe Photoshop

Gestion de la relation client

Mobilité internationale

Gestion de projet