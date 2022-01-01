Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Myriam PINÇON
Ajouter
Myriam PINÇON
Colmar
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Graines Voltz
- Chargée Achat Jeunes Plants
Colmar
2014 - maintenant
Plan Ornemental
- Responsable Approvisionnement Jeunes Plants
2010 - 2013
Plan Ornemental
- Responsable service clients
2008 - 2010
Bertrand Frères
- Assistante Commerciale
1997 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Déborah REISS
Guilhem BOST
Laetitia SCHWINDEN
Les Arbres DE MARCILLÉ
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Rachel MUTTER
Salon NOVAFLEUR
Teodora NOUR
Thomas VIVIEN
Virginie POULAIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z