Myriam PINÇON

Colmar

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Graines Voltz - Chargée Achat Jeunes Plants

    Colmar 2014 - maintenant

  • Plan Ornemental - Responsable Approvisionnement Jeunes Plants

    2010 - 2013

  • Plan Ornemental - Responsable service clients

    2008 - 2010

  • Bertrand Frères - Assistante Commerciale

    1997 - 2007

Formations

