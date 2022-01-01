Menu

N'golo Yacouba OUATTARA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Zuenoula riz - Comptable

    2013 - 2015 ZUENOULA Sarl
    * Formation s ' cabinet de
    gestion com financière et fisca ,

  • CBCG DE - Président de la promotion BTS

    2012 - 2013

  • DE TREICHVILLE - Secrétaire générale du club finance comptabilité du CBCG

    2012 - 2013

  • CBCG - Vice-président du conseil

    2011 - 2012

  • DE TREICHVILLE - Secrétaire

    2011 - 2012 à l'organisation du club finance comptabilité du
    COMPTABILITE

  • BT - Secrétaire

    2010 - 2011 NUMERO CNPS : 188011514375

Formations

  • Cbcg Treichville (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2012 - 2013 Brevet de Technicien Superieur (bts)

    Finance Comptabi Gestion des Entreprises au CBC
    Treichville

  • Cbcg Treichville (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - 2011 Brevet de Technicien

    au CBCG de Treichville avec la mention ASSEZ BIEN

  • Collège Municipal (Dianra)

    Dianra 2009 - 2010 bepec