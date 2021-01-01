Menu

Nadège COUTTIN

SAINT-USAGE

En résumé

Autonome, rigoureuse, organisée
très motivée

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité générale
Analyse financière
Audit
Comptabilité analytique
Informatique
MULTIDEVIS
Open Office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access (notions)
logiciel comptable CCMX Winner (CEGID)
logiciel de facturation (Batigest Entreprise)
Microsoft Works
Internet
Logiciel comptable : Comptabilité Expert
Windows 10
Quador (logiciel comptable)
AMON (logiciel facturation)

Entreprises

  • FRTP BOURGOGNE FRANCHE-COMTE - Chargée de comptabilité, administration et social

    2016 - maintenant

  • Menuiserie DAUBIGNEY - Contrôleur de gestion

    2006 - 2016

  • Centre d'Administration Territorial de la Gendarmerie - Auditeur - Chargés d'affaires

    2005 - 2005

  • Clemessy - Contrôleur de gestion

    Mulhouse 2003 - 2003

  • Intermarché - Caissière

    Vert-le-Grand 2001 - 2001 Périodes estivales : 2001 - 2002 - 2003 -2004 SA PELAGE - INTERMARCHE - Saint Usage (21)

    Réalisation d'inventaires et aides au rayon Boulangerie

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel