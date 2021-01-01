Nadia CUCINELLI

CONSULTANTE & FORMATRICE

Formation, conseil et accompagnement dans les tests logiciels :



- Gestion de projets SI, Testing, Tests logiciels, Recette

- Formations certifiées et accréditées CFTL : ISTQB Fondation, Testeur Agile, Avancé Test Manager;

- Formation HP Quality Center,

- MOA, Ingénierie des exigences, certifiée REQB





Animation de formations inter et intra entreprises.

Références : EGL, ORSYS, CGI, ORANGE, SNCF, ACCENTURE, OPEN, RTE, AXA, MICHELIN.



Mes compétences :

ISTQB Testeur Agile

Certifiée ISTQB Fondation

ISTQB Avancé Test Manager

Comédie

Prise de parole

HP Quality Center

Test management

REQB Fondation

Communication orale

Formation informatique

Animation de formations

Formation professionnelle continue