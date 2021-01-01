Nadia CUCINELLI

CONSULTANTE & FORMATRICE
Formation, conseil et accompagnement dans les tests logiciels :
- Gestion de projets SI, Testing, Tests logiciels, Recette
- Formations certifiées et accréditées CFTL : ISTQB Fondation, Testeur Agile, Avancé Test Manager;
- Formation HP Quality Center,
- MOA, Ingénierie des exigences, certifiée REQB
Animation de formations inter et intra entreprises.
Références : EGL, ORSYS, CGI, ORANGE, SNCF, ACCENTURE, OPEN, RTE, AXA, MICHELIN.
Mes compétences :
ISTQB Testeur Agile
Certifiée ISTQB Fondation
ISTQB Avancé Test Manager
Comédie
Prise de parole
HP Quality Center
Test management
REQB Fondation
Communication orale
Formation informatique
Animation de formations
Formation professionnelle continue