Nadia CUCINELLI

NANTES

En résumé

CONSULTANTE & FORMATRICE
Formation, conseil et accompagnement dans les tests logiciels :

- Gestion de projets SI, Testing, Tests logiciels, Recette
- Formations certifiées et accréditées CFTL : ISTQB Fondation, Testeur Agile, Avancé Test Manager;
- Formation HP Quality Center,
- MOA, Ingénierie des exigences, certifiée REQB


Animation de formations inter et intra entreprises.
Références : EGL, ORSYS, CGI, ORANGE, SNCF, ACCENTURE, OPEN, RTE, AXA, MICHELIN.

Mes compétences :
ISTQB Testeur Agile
Certifiée ISTQB Fondation
ISTQB Avancé Test Manager
Comédie
Prise de parole
HP Quality Center
Test management
REQB Fondation
Communication orale
Formation informatique
Animation de formations
Formation professionnelle continue

Entreprises

  • Consultante/formatrice - Consultante-Formatrice

    2012 - maintenant Conseil et accompagnement, formation continue pour adultes

    DOMAINE INFORMATIQUE :
    Tests logiciels, Testing, Recette, méthodologie des tests

    Animation de formations certifiantes, accréditées CFTL :
    - ISTQB Fondation
    - ISTQB Testeur Agile
    - ISTQB Advanced Level Test Manager
    - REQB Fondation

    Autres formations :
    - Batir et gérer un référentiel de test, HP Quality Center
    - MOA, ingénierie des exigences (certifiée REQB)

  • RTE - Chef de projet SI

    2009 - 2013 Chef de projet SI d'une application de gestion informatisée de la végétation aux abords des ouvrages haute tension de RTE.
    Accompagnement pour la montée en maturité et l'homogénéisation des pratiques de test sur le parc applicatif des applications métier lignes.
    Mise en place et pilotage d’une TRA pour la conception et l’exécution des tests du parc applicatif des applications métier lignes RTE.

  • Altran CIS - Chef de projet SI &Tests

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2009 Missions chez
    Axa France - Direction de la Formation : Audit et refonte des processus de gestion de la formation
    SNCF DTP : Chef de projets Test, accompagnement au déploiement d'une TRA pour les applications billettique TER.

  • Training Orchestra - Ingénieur Fonctionnel Produit

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • AXA France - Assistance à Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    Nanterre 2004 - 2005 Assistance à la maitrise d'ouvrage pour l'implémentation et le déploiement d'un outil de gestion de la formation
    Mise en place et pilotage des tests sur le projet
    Mise en place et déploiement d'une plateforme de e-learning

Formations

