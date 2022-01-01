Menu

Nadia MOUNSIF

Sophia Antipolis

En résumé

Hello! I am Nadia, a passionate, motivated and creative project manager. I recently started a distance learning course to learn more about personal coaching.

I started my professional life by working, for two years, with AUSY as a software engineer consultant for Amadeus. I was part of a team that is enhancing the corporate booking tool Amadeus e-travel management (AeTM). Then I worked as a project manager for this same product first as a consultant for Amadeus and then as an employee. And recently, I started acting as a super scrum master in the same organization.

With Amadeus, I had the opportunity to put into practice my communication skills and my natural ability to step into a leadership role in order to motivate and coach the teams I am working with. Through this working experience, I developed my creativity and my negotiation skills as well as my knowledge concerning the travel industry. Innovative, enjoying challenges, passionate and with good analytic capabilities, my experience and my personality can, humbly, be considered as a real additional value!

Mes compétences :
HTML
JAVA
Recherche
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Agile Development
Agile Scrum
Product owner
Scrum master
Google Web Toolkit
Amadeus CRS
technical and functional support
XML
Travel Management
SQL
SOAP
Release Management
Rational ClearCase
Project Management
Personal Home Page
Neurology
Microsoft Excel
JavaScript
ECLiPSe
Customer Relationship Management
Autonomic Management
Android

Entreprises

  • Amadeus Nice - IT Project manager and Super Scrum Master

    Sophia Antipolis 2015 - maintenant Consulting and Release Management (CRM) team is in charge of providing project management, facilitation, coaching and coordination within R&D for AeTM. We provide, as well, technical and functional support to AeTM customers and commercial organization.

    As a super scrum master and a change agent, I:
    o Propose new efficient processes (from development to load in production) and frameworks adapted to the organization while respecting SCRUM principles.
    o Act as a super scrum master, remove impediments, accompany the organization in the transformation and ensure that the rules of SCRUM are well respected

    As a project manager for AeTM, I:
    o Coordinate the activities of a specific release by ensuring release is managed on budget, time and quality. Coordinate load in production of the releases
    o Handle facilitation aspects, conflict management and escalations
    o Work on proposals to improve the stability and time to market of the product

  • Ausy - IT Project Manager

    Sèvres Cedex 2014 - 2015 Consulting and Release Management (CRM) team is in charge of providing project management, facilitation, coaching and coordination within R&D for AeTM. We provide, as well, technical and functional support to AeTM customers and commercial organization.

    As a project manager for AeTM, I:
    o Coordinate the activities of a specific release by ensuring release is managed on budget, time and quality. Coordinate load in production of the releases
    o Handle facilitation aspects, conflict management and escalations
    o Work on proposals to improve the stability and time to market of the product

  • Ausy - Ingénieur development JAVA

    Sèvres Cedex 2012 - 2014 • Consultant for Amadeus as a software development engineer working on AeTM product.
    • TPDS (Third Party Development Services) coordinator for AUSY

  • National Institute of Informatics, Tokyo, Japan - Etudiant chercheur

    2012 - 2012 I was working in the research center "National Institute of Informatics" at Tokyo. The goal was to create a tool for Autonomic Management of Wireless Control Systems in JAVA.

    - Usage of MDA framework (model driven architecture) to model the behavior of the nodes.
    - Transformation to M2M (model to model) and M2T (model to text) and generation of nesC code for TinyOS OS.

  • IRIT (institut de recherche en informatique de toulouse) - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Internship at IRIT (institut de recherche en informatique de Toulouse)
    The goal was to study the impact of the adaptability of DVB-S2 norm upon the IP protocol stack, study the quality of service on a satellite link and implement a traffic differentiation over it. I also developed, in C++, an NS2 (network simlator) compatible module to model the DVB-S2 protocol.

Formations

  • CNFDI (Centre National De Formation À Distance)

    Brunoy 2016 - maintenant Coach

    • The goal of this distance education is to acquire the needed skills to accompany whoever wishes to implement a life project in the context of his professional activity or in his personal life.
    • The learning aims to emphasis some skills around good relationship and strong listening skills. It is based on a series of courses on general psychology concepts, communication techniques, the mind-body

  • Ecole INP Toulouse

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Master 2 Informatique et Télécommunications

    • Institut National Polytechnique de Toulouse – INP Toulouse, FRANCE
    • Top of my year (Major de promotion)

  • INP - ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2009 - 2012 Télécommunications et Réseaux

    • National School of Electrical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Computer science, Hydraulics and Telecommunications (ENSEEIHT) – TOULOUSE, FRANCE
    • Telecommunication and Networks department - Embedded systems option
    • Top of my year (Major de promotion)

Réseau