Nadia MOUNSIF

Hello! I am Nadia, a passionate, motivated and creative project manager. I recently started a distance learning course to learn more about personal coaching.
I started my professional life by working, for two years, with AUSY as a software engineer consultant for Amadeus. I was part of a team that is enhancing the corporate booking tool Amadeus e-travel management (AeTM). Then I worked as a project manager for this same product first as a consultant for Amadeus and then as an employee. And recently, I started acting as a super scrum master in the same organization.
With Amadeus, I had the opportunity to put into practice my communication skills and my natural ability to step into a leadership role in order to motivate and coach the teams I am working with. Through this working experience, I developed my creativity and my negotiation skills as well as my knowledge concerning the travel industry. Innovative, enjoying challenges, passionate and with good analytic capabilities, my experience and my personality can, humbly, be considered as a real additional value!
