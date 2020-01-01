-
Université de Paris, NeuroDiderot, Inserm, F-75019 Paris, France
- Leader team of Neurodevelopment & neurodevelpmental disorders in zebrafish
Autre | Paris
2010 - maintenant
1. Somkhit J, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N.
A fast, simple and affordable technique to measure oxygen consumption rates in living zebrafish embryos.
Zebrafish. 2020 , May 4. doi: 10.1089/zeb.2020.1878.
2. Brenet A, et al., and N Soussi-Yanicostas.
Preclinical zebrafish model for organophosphorus intoxication: neuronal hyperexcitation, behavioral abnormalities and subsequent brain damages.
Scientific Reports, Preprint. doi.org/10.1101/2019.12.15.876649.
3. Rahma Hassan-Abdi, Alexandre Brenet, and Nadia Soussi-Yanicostas.
Bixafen, a succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor fungicide, causes microcephaly and motor neuron axon defects during development
doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.08.15.252254
4. Brenet A, Hassan-Abdi R, Somkhit J, Yanicostas C, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Defective Excitatory/Inhibitory Synaptic Balance and Increased Neuron Apoptosis in a Zebrafish Model of Dravet Syndrome.
Cells. 2019; 8(10):1199. doi: 10.3390/cells8101199.
5. Hassan-Abdi R, Brenet A, Bennis M, Yanicostas C, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Neurons Expressing Pathological Tau Protein Trigger Dramatic Changes in Microglial Morphology and Dynamics.
Front Neurosci. 2019;13. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2019.01199.
6. Mairesse J, et al., O Baud*, N Soussi-Yanicostas*. * last co-authors.
Oxytocin receptor agonist reduces perinatal brain damage by targeting microglia.
Glia. 2019;67(2):345-359. doi: 10.1002/glia.23546.
7. Van Steenwinckel J, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N, Fleiss B, Gressens P Decreased microglial Wnt/β-catenin signalling drives microglial pro-inflammatory activation in the developing brain.
Brain. 2019;142(12):3806-3833. doi:10.1093/brain/awz319.
8. Samarut É, et al., P, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Drapeau P.
γ‐Aminobutyric acid receptor alpha 1 subunit loss of function causes genetic generalized epilepsy by impairing inhibitory network neurodevelopment.
Epilepsia. 2018;(September):2061-2074. doi:10.1111/epi.14576.
9.
10. Swaminathan A, et al.,, N Soussi-Yanicostas , P Drapeau , E Samarut.
Non-canonical mTOR-Independent Role of DEPDC5 in Regulating GABAergic Network Development.
Curr Biol. 2018;28:1924-1937. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.04.061.
11. Auvin S, Jeljeli M, Desnous B, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Dournaud P, Sterkers G.
Altered vaccine-induced immunity in children with Dravet syndrome.
Epilepsia. 2018;59(4):e45-e50. doi:10.1111/epi.14038.
12. Alavi Naini SM, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Surfen and oxalyl surfen decrease tau hyperphosphorylation and mitigate neuron deficits in vivo in a zebrafish model of tauopathy.
Transl Neurodegener. 2018;7(1). doi:10.1186/s40035-018-0111-2.
13. Lebcir A, Hassan-Abdi R, Yanicostas C, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
A Rapid and Efficient Method of Identifying G0 Males with Mosaic Germ Line Cells.
Zebrafish. 2016 Dec;13(6):535-536. DOI: 10.1089/zeb.2016.1363.
13. Alavi Naini* SM, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas* N.
HS3ST2 expression is critical for the abnormal phosphorylation of tau in Alzheimer's disease-related tau pathology.
Brain. 2015;138(Pt 5):1339-54. *Co-first and last authors. doi: 10.1093/brain/awv056.
14. Ghoumid J, et al. Soussi-Yanicostas N, Giurgea I.
ZEB2 zinc-finger missense mutations lead to hypomorphic alleles and a mild Mowat-Wilson syndrome.
Hum Mol Genet. 2013, 1;22(13):2652-61. doi: 10.1093/hmg/ddt114.
15. Yanicostas C, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Requirement for zebrafish ataxin-7 in differentiation of photoreceptors and cerebellar neurons.
PLoS One. 2012;7(11):e50705.
16. Martin E, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Spatacsin and spastizin act in the same pathway required for proper spinal motor neuron axon outgrowth in zebrafish.
Neurobiol Dis. 2012 Dec;48(3):299-308. doi: 10.1016/j.nbd.2012.07.003.
17. Ayari B, Landoulsi A, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Localization and characterization of kal 1.a and kal 1.b in the brain of adult zebrafish (Danio rerio).
Brain Res Bull. 2012, Jul 1;88(4):345-53. doi: 10.1016/j.brainresbull.2012.03.006.
18. Ayari B, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Prokineticin 2 expression is associated with neural repair of injured adult zebrafish telencephalon.
J Neurotrauma. 2010 May; 27(5):959-72.
19. García-González D, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N, de Castro F.
Dynamic roles of FGF-2 and Anosmin-1 in the migration of neuronal precursors from the subventricular zone during pre- and postnatal development.
Exp Neurol. 2010 Apr;222(2):285-95. doi: 10.1016/j.expneurol.2010.01.006.
20. Yanicostas C, Herbomel E, Dipietromaria A, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Anosmin-1a is required for fasciculation and terminal targeting of olfactory sensory neuron axons in the zebrafish olfactory system.
Mol Cell Endocrinol. 2009 Nov 27;312(1-2):53-60. doi: 10.1016/j.mce.2009.04.017.
21. Puverel S, Nakatani H, Parras C, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Prokineticin receptor 2 expression identifies migrating neuroblasts and their subventricular zone transient-amplifying progenitors in adult mice.
J Comp Neurol. 2009 Jan 10;512(2):232-42. doi: 10.1089/neu.2009.0972.
22. Bribián A, Esteban PF, Clemente D, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Thomas JL, Zalc B, de Castro F.
A novel role for anosmin-1 in the adhesion and migration of oligodendrocyte precursors.
Dev Neurobiol. 2008 Nov;68(13):1503-16. doi: 10.1002/dneu.20678.
23. Clemente D, Esteban PF, Del Valle I, Bribián A, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Silva A, De Castro F.
Expression pattern of Anosmin-1 during pre- and postnatal rat brain development.
Dev Dyn. 2008 Sep;237(9):2518-28. doi: 10.1002/dvdy.21659.
24. Yanicostas C, Ernest S, Dayraud C, Petit C, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Essential requirement for zebrafish anosmin-1a in the migration of the posterior lateral line primordium.
Dev Biol. 2008 Aug 15;320(2):469-79. doi: 10.1016/j.ydbio.2008.06.008.
25. Ayari B, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
FGFR1 and anosmin-1 underlying genetically distinct forms of Kallmann syndrome are co-expressed and interact in olfactory bulbs.
Dev Genes Evol. 2007 Feb;217(2):169-75. doi: 10.1007/s00427-006-0125-0.
26. Ernest S, Guadagnini S, Prévost MC, Soussi-Yanicostas N.
Localization of anosmin-1a and anosmin-1b in the inner ear and neuromasts of zebrafish.
Gene Expr Patterns. 2007 Jan;7(3):274-81.
27. Bribián A, Barallobre MJ, Soussi-Yanicostas N, de Castro F.
Anosmin-1 modulates the FGF-2-dependent migration of oligodendrocyte precursors in the developing optic nerve.
Mol Cell Neurosci. 2006 Sep;33(1):2-14. doi: 10.1016/j.mcn.2006.05.009.
28. Dodé C, et al., Soussi-Yanicostas N, et al., and Hardelin JP.
Loss-of-function mutations in FGFR1 cause autosomal dominant Kallmann syndrome.
Nat Genet. 2003 Apr;33(4):463-5. doi: 10.1038/ng1122.
29. Dellovade TL, Hardelin JP, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Pfaff DW, Schwanzel-Fukuda M, Petit C.
Anosmin-1 immunoreactivity during embryogenesis in a primitive eutherian mammal.
Brain Res Dev Brain Res. 2003 Feb 16;140(2):157-67. doi: 10.1016/s0165-3806(02)00544-8.
-
Institut Pasteur, Christine Petit's lab
- Post-doctoral training
Autre | Paris
1994 - maintenant
Study the function of the protein encoded by a human gene, the KAL-1 gene, whose deficiency leads to a complex genetic disease, Kallmann de Morsier syndrome, a pathology which combines anomalies in the development of the olfactory system and an absence of puberty. In Christine Petit's lab, I studied the function of this protein that we called anosmine-1 (Soussi-Yanicostas et al., 2002, 1998, 1996).
Soussi-Yanicostas N, de Castro F, Julliard AK, Perfettini I, Chédotal A, Petit C.
Anosmin-1, defective in the X-linked form of Kallmann syndrome, promotes axonal branch formation from olfactory bulb output neurons.
Cell. 2002 Apr 19;109(2):217-28.
- Soussi-Yanicostas N, Faivre-Sarrailh C, Hardelin JP, Levilliers J, Rougon G, Petit C.
Anosmin-1 underlying the X chromosome-linked Kallmann syndrome is an adhesion molecule that can modulate neurite growth in a cell-type specific manner.
J Cell Sci. 1998 Oct;111 ( Pt 19):2953-65. PMID: 9730987.
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Hardelin JP, Arroyo-Jimenez MM, Ardouin O, Legouis R, Levilliers J, Traincard F, Betton JM, Cabanié L, Petit C.
Initial characterization of anosmin-1, a putative extracellular matrix protein synthesized by definite neuronal cell populations in the central nervous system.
J Cell Sci. 1996 Jul;109 ( Pt 7):1749-57. PMID: 8832397.
-
CNRS
- Chercheur au CNRS
Paris
1994 - maintenant
-
Institut Pasteur
- Post-doctoral training
Autre | Paris
1991 - 1993
Cloning and and characterization of the genes encoding the isoforms of the heavy chain of myosin in humans. This work has shown that these genes are grouped within a multigene complex (Soussi -Yanicostas et al., 1993).
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Whalen RG, Petit C.
Five skeletal myosin heavy chain genes are organized as a multigene complex in the human genome.
Hum Mol Genet. 1993 May;2(5):563-9. doi: 10.1093/hmg/2.5.563.
-
INSERM
- Doctorat en Sciences, Spécialité Biologie et Neurosciences
Autre | Paris
1988 - 1991
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Ben Hamida C, Bejaoui K, Hentati F, Ben Hamida M, Butler-Browne GS.
Evolution of muscle specific proteins in Werdnig-Hoffman's disease.
J Neurol Sci. 1992 May;109(1):111-20.
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Butler-Browne GS.
Transcription of the embryonic myosin light chain gene is restricted to type II muscle fibers in human adult masseter.
Dev Biol. 1991 Oct;147(2):374-80. doi: 10.1016/0012-1606(91)90295-e.
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Ben Hamida C, Butler-Browne GS, Hentati F, Bejaoui K, Ben Hamida M.
Modification in the expression and localization of contractile and cytoskeletal proteins in Schwartz-Jampel syndrome.
J Neurol Sci. 1991 Jul;104(1):64-73.
Hamida CB, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Bejaoui K, Butler-Browne GS, Hentati F, Ben Hamida.
Expression of myosin isoforms and of desmin, vimentin and titin in Tunisian Duchenne-like autosomal recessive muscular dystrophy.
J Neurol Sci. 1994 May;123(1-2):114-21. doi: 10.1016/0022-510x(94)90212-7.
Ben Hamida C, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Butler-Browne GS, Bejaoui K, Hentati F, Ben Hamida.
Biochemical and immunocytochemical analysis in chronic proximal spinal muscular atrophy.
Muscle Nerve. 1994 Apr;17(4):400-10. doi: 10.1002/mus.880170407.
Rotter M, Zimmerman K, Poustka A, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Starzinski-Powitz A.
The human embryonic myosin alkali light chain gene: use of alternative promoters and 3' non-coding regions.
Nucleic Acids Res. 1991 Apr 11;19(7):1497-504. doi: 10.1093/nar/19.7.1497.
Laurent-Winter C, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Butler-Browne GS.
Biphasic expression of slow myosin light chains and slow tropomyosin isoforms during the development of the human quadriceps muscle.
FEBS Lett. 1991 Mar 25;280(2):292-6. doi: 10.1016/0014-5793(91)80315-t.
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Chevallay M, Laurent-Winter C, Tomé FM, Fardeau M, Butler-Browne GS.
Distinct contractile protein profile in congenital myotonic dystrophy and X-linked myotubular myopathy.
Neuromuscul Disord. 1991;1(2):103-11.
Soussi-Yanicostas N, Barbet JP, Laurent-Winter C, Barton P, Butler-Browne GS.
Transition of myosin isozymes during development of human masseter muscle. Persistence of developmental isoforms during postnatal stage.
Development. 1990 Feb;108(2):239-49. PMID: 2140978.
Hardelin JP, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Ardouin O, Levilliers J, Petit C.
Kallmann syndrome.
Adv Otorhinolaryngol. 2000; 56:268-74.
Hardelin, J.-P., Soussi-Yanicostas, N., Levilliers, J., Kalatzis, V., Adbelhak,, S., Cohen-Salmon, M., Petit, C.
Molecular approach to the pathogenesis of renal anomalies in the Kallmann de Morsier syndrome and in the branchio-oto-renal syndrome.
Advances in Nephrology 1998, 28, 419-428.
Hardelin JP, Soussi-Yanicostas N, Levilliers J, Kalatzis V, Abdelhak S, Cohen-Salmon M, Petit C.
Molecular approach to the pathogenesis of renal anomalies in Kallmann's syndrome and in the branchio-oto-renal syndrome.
Adv Nephrol Necker Hosp. 1998;28:419-28.
Soussi-Yanicostas N., Hardelin J-P., Levilliers J., Ardouin O., Legouis R., Cohen-Salmon M, Petit C.
Approche moléculaire de la pathogénie d’un déficit héréditaire de l’olfaction : le syndrome de Morsier lié au chromosome X.
Annales de l’Institut Pasteur 1995, 6, 282-291.
Soussi-Yanicostas N.
L’ontogenèse musculaire : De l’induction mésodermique à la formation du sarcomère.
Bulletin de l’Institut Pasteur 1991, 89, 255-295.
Soussi-Yanicostas N., Breuer E., Dang, D., Butler-Browne G.
The masseter, a very specialized muscle.
Muscle and Motility 1990, 2, 63-70.
Coelho, M, Soussi-Yanicostas N, de Castro, F.
The formation of the rostral migratory stream: New insights in its molecular basis.
CHEMICAL SENSES 2006, Volume: 31, Issue: 8, Pages: E25.
Hardelin J-P., Soussi-Yanicostas N., Ardouin O., Levilliers J., Petit C.
Kallmann syndrome.
In Advances in Oto-Rhino-Laryngology 2000 , K. Kitamura and K.P. Steel, eds. (Basal, Karger, SA). 56, 268-274.
Hardelin J-P., Levilliers J., Soussi-Yanicostas N., Adbelhak S., Kalatzis V.,.Cohen-Salmon M., Petit C.
Approche moléculaire de la pathogénie des anomalies rénales dans le syndrome de Kallmann de Morsier et dans le syndrome branchio-oto-rénal.
Actualités Néphrologiques 1998, Jean Hamburger, Grünefeld JP, Bach JF, & Kreis H, eds. Médecine-Sciences Flammarion. 333-340.