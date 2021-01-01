Menu

Nadine CARA

  • chef des ventes
  • BOULANGERIE PAUL GARE PART DIEU
  • chef des ventes

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BOULANGERIE PAUL GARE PART DIEU - Chef des ventes

    Commercial | Lyon (69000) 2009 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel