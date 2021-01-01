Nadir KHENAK

Skills and Abilities

Advanced concept of Routing / Switching protocols and network features

Configure, maintain and troubleshoot CISCO IOS routers and switches, Catalyst, stack, VSS, ISR, ASR and Nexus 9k, 7k technologies. IOS NX, XE, XR

Configure and troubleshoot routing and switching protocols, TCP/IP

RIP, RIPv2, RIPng, EIGRP, Named EIGRP : Redistribution, load sharing, route filtering, stub router, route summarization

OSPFv2, OSPFv3 Address Family : Redistribution, summarization, stubby area, NSSA,

LSA update filtering, TTL-Check security, Throttle SPF, LSA, OSPF design configuration and optimization

IS-IS, BGP, MP-BGP: Confederation, Route Refector, BGP filtering, community, vpnv4, BGP Best Path selection process

Multicast Pim-DM, Pim-SM, SSM, MSDP, MSTP, RSTP features, Cisco Embedded Event Manager, PBR, IP-SLA, Configure High Availability HSRP, VRRP, GLBP and tracking features

Configure QOS, NBAR, Congestion management, traffic shaping and policy, CBWFQ, LLQ, WRED, uRPF, Cisco ACS Radius Tacacs, DMVPN, IPSEC, VRF-Lite, mGRE, MPLS vpn forwarding ...

Great experience and skills on Cisco ASA, Check Point, Juniper firewalls, Blue Coat SG, F5 BIG-IP LTM , APM solutions

Setup and troubleshoot Check Point / VSX, Cisco ASA, Palo Alto, Juniper Netscreen firewalls Configure and troubleshoot VSX, Virtual System, Ipsec VPN Tunnels, SSL VPN, DMZ, Vlans, VIPs, Packet Acceleration, CoreXL, CPU instances, High Availability / Load sharing. Set policies, NAT, routing table, LDAP authentication feature, Authentication login portal, Certificates

Setup and troubleshoot Blue Coat SG, Cisco Ironport, Netscaler CITRIX, F5 BIG-IP proxies/LB, reverse proxies, Cisco ACE Load balancer, Pulse Secure MMS SSL VPN gateway

Full architecture load balancing design implementation, optimization deployment of network and security requirement

VIP, session Persistence, SSL profiles, SSL offloading, Cipher suite, Certificates, L4/L7 profiles, access policies, self IPs, iRules, routing etc...