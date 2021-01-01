Menu

Nadir KHENAK

Puteaux

En résumé

Skills and Abilities
Advanced concept of Routing / Switching protocols and network features
Configure, maintain and troubleshoot CISCO IOS routers and switches, Catalyst, stack, VSS, ISR, ASR and Nexus 9k, 7k technologies. IOS NX, XE, XR
Configure and troubleshoot routing and switching protocols, TCP/IP
RIP, RIPv2, RIPng, EIGRP, Named EIGRP : Redistribution, load sharing, route filtering, stub router, route summarization
OSPFv2, OSPFv3 Address Family : Redistribution, summarization, stubby area, NSSA,
LSA update filtering, TTL-Check security, Throttle SPF, LSA, OSPF design configuration and optimization
IS-IS, BGP, MP-BGP: Confederation, Route Refector, BGP filtering, community, vpnv4, BGP Best Path selection process
Multicast Pim-DM, Pim-SM, SSM, MSDP, MSTP, RSTP features, Cisco Embedded Event Manager, PBR, IP-SLA, Configure High Availability HSRP, VRRP, GLBP and tracking features
Configure QOS, NBAR, Congestion management, traffic shaping and policy, CBWFQ, LLQ, WRED, uRPF, Cisco ACS Radius Tacacs, DMVPN, IPSEC, VRF-Lite, mGRE, MPLS vpn forwarding ...
Great experience and skills on Cisco ASA, Check Point, Juniper firewalls, Blue Coat SG, F5 BIG-IP LTM , APM solutions
Setup and troubleshoot Check Point / VSX, Cisco ASA, Palo Alto, Juniper Netscreen firewalls Configure and troubleshoot VSX, Virtual System, Ipsec VPN Tunnels, SSL VPN, DMZ, Vlans, VIPs, Packet Acceleration, CoreXL, CPU instances, High Availability / Load sharing. Set policies, NAT, routing table, LDAP authentication feature, Authentication login portal, Certificates
Setup and troubleshoot Blue Coat SG, Cisco Ironport, Netscaler CITRIX, F5 BIG-IP proxies/LB, reverse proxies, Cisco ACE Load balancer, Pulse Secure MMS SSL VPN gateway
Full architecture load balancing design implementation, optimization deployment of network and security requirement
VIP, session Persistence, SSL profiles, SSL offloading, Cipher suite, Certificates, L4/L7 profiles, access policies, self IPs, iRules, routing etc...

Entreprises

  • Bt Global Services - Network and security engineer

    Puteaux 2017 - 2019 Since 2017 Network and Security Engineer - British Telecom Multinational telecommunications holding Company - Paris (FRANCE)
    In a build team dedicated for Michelin global Tyre Company. Assist Architects and Project Managers for performing Network growth and project implementation. Delivery of new Data Center design and move projects. Provide Engineering and configuration of network/security services and troubleshoot L3 incident support
    Technologies: Cisco Catalyst 6500, 6848, 4500, ASR1000, Nexus 9k, 7k, Check Point 4200, 5500, 15400 firewall appliance VSX, Cisco ASA 5585, F5 Big-IP LTM / APM vCMP, Blue Coat SG proxies, Pulse Secure MMS Gateway, Cisco ACE Load balancer, Juniper Netscreen firewall, Zscaler cloud proxy
    13 redundant Data centers and more than 130 MPLS – MAN sites
    • Move to new design project engineering and deployment. Perform HLD, LLD and TSD documents for each slot of projects. Operations in Business and non Business hours
    • Private and Public DMZ configuration: Installation and configuration in Data centers of Check Point VSX firewalls, F5 Big-IP LTM APM clusters/Load balancers, provisioning and deployment of vCMP Hosts and Guests. Nexus 9K switches system and network configuration, VRF, vPC, vlans, private and public DMZ interconnections and hosting networks configuration. HSRP, IP Forward VIPs, firewall policies, Anti spoofing, routing configuration. Configuration of the OOB / Management network
    • Configuration of Microsoft Office 365 services: Move and configuration of O365 proxies. F5 BIG-IP LTM Load balancing VS, Ip Forwad VIPs and Blue Coat VPM policies, Reflect IPs. Check point and Cisco ASA firewall policies and BGP routing configuration. throughput optimization over load sharing of Microsoft Office 365 flows through BGP policies and QOS
    • Configuration of new IPSEC VPN tunnels on Cisco ASA and Cisco ASR1000. Move of IPSEC VPN from Cisco ASA to Cisco ASR1000. Move of partners flows from previous architecture to new design. VRF Aware security feature, Cisco SourceFire IDS profiles. Move of NAT feature from Check Point to F5 Big IPoverNATdatagrouprules processedbyiRules.Policies,VIPsandroutingconfiguration
    • High Availability engineering and deployment: HSRP, iBGP and vPC configuration between Data Centers. Configuration of redundant design with no service interruption. Clustering devices implementation. Microsoft Azure cloud services implementation.
    • Internet services configuration: IPSEC tunnels configuration to Zscaler cloud proxies for websurfing flows. Configuration of Front and Back VRF, VRF aware IPSEC feature, Ether-channel links, F5 Big-IP VIPs, TCP optimisation. PAC files deployment through F5 Apache server. BGP routing configuration, dedicated VRF, vpnv4 address families, prefix-list, route map, redistribution
    • Servers secure Internet websites access configuration through dedicated proxies, F5 BIG-IP VIP, firewall and proxy policies
    • Network and security configuration of B2B Applications. Efficient IP DNS configuration, F5 Big -IP internal and external VIPs, policies, SSL certificates, Ciphers, SSL/HTTP/TCP optimised profiles, http to https redirection, iRules , firewall policies, routing configuration. Authentication through F5 APM Access policies, LDAP

    • MPLS sites design engineering and implementation. Configuration of Check Point clusters, Cisco 4500 VSS, 3800 Catalyst and access layer switches, Cisco Wireless Controller. DMZ,cluster configuration, definition of sensitive (firewalled) and non sensitive areas
    • Check Point Firewalls 4200 to 5500 appliance and Cisco VSS Core refresh project. Cisco 6500 backbone software upgrades, Check Point firewall upgrades from R77.30 to R80.20 and hotfix installations. F5 BIG-IP vCMP upgrades
    • L3 Troubleshooting of complex network issues using CLI, GUI, packet capture, Wireshark, traces, logs and system files analysis. Provide documentation, presentation to the Run Operation team
    • Troubleshooting of B2B application incidents, Internet services outage, BGP and Ipsec VPN issues. Microsoft O365 outage and latency incidents, troubleshooting and fix of firewall clusters issues, HA down, performance problems, Bugs
    -RMA of Check Point, F5 BIG-IP, Cisco 6500 VSS devices. Troubleshooti

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel