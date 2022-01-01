Retail
Nahid BELAYACHI
Nahid BELAYACHI
RABAT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Formation
Communication
Recrutement
Entreprises
Fujikura Automotive Morocco Kenitra
- Responsable de Developpement RH
2015 - maintenant
Communication
Recrutement
Evaluation
Formation
Audits
Gestion de carriere
Art Contemporain du Tapis (ARTCO)
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
salé
2013 - 2014
Leoni Wiring Systems
- Responsable Formation et Developpement RH
2012 - 2013
Adhoc International
- Office Manager-Reponsable RH
Basel
2009 - 2012
AIESEC
- LC VP ICX
2008 - 2009
Formations
ENCG-Settat (Settat)
Settat
2009 - 2010
Management des Ressources Humaines
IIHEM (International Institute For Higher Education In Morocco) (Rabat)
Rabat
2005 - 2009
Management & Finance
