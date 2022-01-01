Nahil BENCHIHEB

Mes compétences :
Computer
NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR
Windows server
Linux
VmWare vSphere 4&5
DNS
Entreprises
ABB AG
- Telecom Supervisor
Mannheim2008 - maintenantTelecom supervisor at ABB AG, Project BCC for Sonelgaz ( Algeria ), in charge of the installation & configuration of end to end LS modems used for connecting Electrical stations across the east region to the main central SCADA system
Lacom
- Network Specialist
Casablanca2006 - 2007Network Specialist/Desktop Support at the Algerian Consortium Of telecommunication (LACOM), in charge of the installation and administration of Cisco Equipments (Routers & Switches).
Algeria Postal Services
- Technical Support Engineer (Help Desk + Network Admin)
2003 - 2006in Charge of the administration, maintenance and technical Support of the postal network, based on X25 WAN links, in the east region of Algeria.