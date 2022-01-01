Menu

Nahil BENCHIHEB

Mannheim

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Computer
NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR
Windows server
Linux
VmWare vSphere 4&5
DNS

Entreprises

  • ABB AG - Telecom Supervisor

    Mannheim 2008 - maintenant Telecom supervisor at ABB AG, Project BCC for Sonelgaz ( Algeria ), in charge of the installation & configuration of end to end LS modems used for connecting Electrical stations across the east region to the main central SCADA system

  • Lacom - Network Specialist

    Casablanca 2006 - 2007 Network Specialist/Desktop Support at the Algerian Consortium Of telecommunication (LACOM), in charge of the installation and administration of Cisco Equipments (Routers & Switches).

  • Algeria Postal Services - Technical Support Engineer (Help Desk + Network Admin)

    2003 - 2006 in Charge of the administration, maintenance and technical Support of the postal network, based on X25 WAN links, in the east region of Algeria.

Formations

  • University Mentouri (Constantine)

    Constantine 1995 - 2000 Bachelor degree, Computer Engineering ( option hard & Soft)

