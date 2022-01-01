Menu

Nahla BEN MOSBAH

PASSAU

En résumé

I am holding an Engineering's degree in ICT from SUP'COM, and currently working on Smart Grid in my graduation project, focusing on Power Generators and Renewable Energies.
This project takes place in the Communication Networking and Energy systems department of the University of Passau and it is Financed by DAAD.
Here in LinkedIn I am connecting with inspiring people, and looking for experiences, in which I immerse myself and learn to step closer to my vision.

Mes compétences :
Hard-Working
Strategic Management
Android
REST
FTTx
FTTx > FTTH/FTTP/FTTB
ArcGIS
C Programming Language
C++
COM/DCOM
Cisco Switches/Routers
Internet of Things
Java
JavaScript
Linux
Matlab
Microsoft Office
SQL
Telecommunications

Entreprises

  • University of Passau - Research Engineer

    2018 - maintenant * Conducted research on generator types and focused on photo-voltaic
    generator and studied the design and modeling of PV system.
    * Implemented a new framework to simplify the design of any PV
    generator with determining the different parameters of each
    component using the simulator OMNeT++.

  • Ghazela Technology Academy - Mobile Developer

    2017 - 2017 * Participated in the development of Android Application to buy
    handmade products.

    * Created the REST web services to authenticate and save informations
    into the external database.

    Network Planner

  • Research and Studies Telecommunications Center - Network Planner

    2015 - 2015 * Studied the FTTx access network and the engineering rules for the
    FTTH access network.
    * Developed the conception, the design and the planification of a very
    high-speed FTTH access network of a residential district Nour Jaafer
    under ArcGIS.

  • Sotetel - Radio Technician

    Tunis 2014 - 2014 * Studied mobile network architecture and BTS structure.

    * Managed radio cell sites. ;
    * Installated BTS equipments and battery banks.

  • Tunisie Telecom - Network Technician

    2013 - 2013 * Studied fixed telephone line network. ;
    * Run installations, tests and fault clearances of subscribers lines.

Formations

  • SupCom, Ecole Supérieure Des Communications De Tunis (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2015 - maintenant Information and Communications Technology Engineer

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Télécommunications De Tunis ISETCOM (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2012 - 2015 Senior Telecommunications & Networking Technician

  • Lycée Pilote 15 Octobre De Bizerte (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2008 - 2012 Baccalaureate Diplom

Réseau