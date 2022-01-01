Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Naïl AOURRAÂ
Ajouter
Naïl AOURRAÂ
VENDARGUES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kawneer France Sas
- Responsable logistique alternant
VENDARGUES
2017 - maintenant
Formations
ISTELI AFTRAL (Perols)
Perols
2017 - 2019
Réseau
Olivier ARIOLI