Menu

Naïl AOURRAÂ

VENDARGUES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Kawneer France Sas - Responsable logistique alternant

    VENDARGUES 2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • ISTELI AFTRAL (Perols)

    Perols 2017 - 2019

Réseau