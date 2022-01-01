Naima JAZOULI

May 2006-March2007
Flow component Administrator Maghreb Multinational Company Casablanca
(Liquid Food Industry, 8bio Euros turnover, 19000 employees and covering 153 countries)
o Active contribution to the start up and implementing a new product within Maghreb.
o Conducting a new Business process creating of countries strategy
o Co-ordination with colleagues within Maghreb according to the process with the headquarter.
Oct-2004 / Apr-2006
Customer Support Officer Morocco-Mauritania Multinational Company Casablanca
Sales Administration of Spare Parts and Packaging Material
Start Up of The customer Support function within Market Company forecasts and targets achievement monitoring for Maghreb area (communication with the headquarter, co-ordination with North African countries, supplying factories, sales follow up).
Jan-2001 / Sept 2004
Spare Parts Responsible Morocco-Mauritania Multinational Company Casablanca
Position linked to this job is to optimize stock levels and maintain high turnover in stores,
To assist customers in this area by controlling and analyzing monthly reports both operational and financial with a coach and developing the organization.
(All the processes follow up: from the Quotation to the payment): Purchasing, Selling, invoicing and following the payment.
Jan-2000 / Dec-2000
Maghreb Technical Director's Assistant Multinational Company Casablanca
Responsible to book meetings, travels, prepare presentations reports.
Arrange conferences and distributing internal information.
Follow up of the technical training courses internally and externally.
March 1999/ Dec-1999
Managing Directors' Assistant Multinational Representative Offices
Had the responsibility of ensuring that all issues are dealt within the most effective and satisfactory way possible both for the customer and the Offices.
Administrative tasks (Bank follow up, Monthly closing to our headquarter in Paris.
SOGERMA
- GROUPE SOGERMA Filiale Aerospatiale
Colomiers1995 - 1997Financial Directors' Assistant Groupe Aérospatiale – Filiale SOGERMA/Bordeaux
Ensuring that projects are carried out according to business process and agreed target, cost and time.