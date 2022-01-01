Menu

Naima JAZOULI

Toulouse

En résumé

"La connaissance s'acquiert par l'expérience, tout le reste n'est que de l'information.» [ Albert Einstein ]

Mes compétences :
Motivation
Result oriented
Self motivation

Entreprises

  • CCC

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012

  • C.C.C.A. - Commerciale Export

    2008 - maintenant

  • TP MAGHREB - Sales Admin

    1999 - 2007 (Liquid Food Industry, 8bio Euros turnover, 19000 employees and covering 153 countries)

    May 2006-March2007
    Flow component Administrator Maghreb Multinational Company Casablanca
    (Liquid Food Industry, 8bio Euros turnover, 19000 employees and covering 153 countries)

    o Active contribution to the start up and implementing a new product within Maghreb.
    o Conducting a new Business process creating of countries strategy
    o Co-ordination with colleagues within Maghreb according to the process with the headquarter.

    Oct-2004 / Apr-2006
    Customer Support Officer Morocco-Mauritania Multinational Company Casablanca
    (Liquid Food Industry, 8bio Euros turnover, 19000 employees and covering 153 countries)
    Sales Administration of Spare Parts and Packaging Material
    Start Up of The customer Support function within Market Company forecasts and targets achievement monitoring for Maghreb area (communication with the headquarter, co-ordination with North African countries, supplying factories, sales follow up).

    Jan-2001 / Sept 2004
    Spare Parts Responsible Morocco-Mauritania Multinational Company Casablanca
    Position linked to this job is to optimize stock levels and maintain high turnover in stores,
    To assist customers in this area by controlling and analyzing monthly reports both operational and financial with a coach and developing the organization.
    (All the processes follow up: from the Quotation to the payment): Purchasing, Selling, invoicing and following the payment.


    Jan-2000 / Dec-2000
    Maghreb Technical Director's Assistant Multinational Company Casablanca
    Responsible to book meetings, travels, prepare presentations reports.
    Arrange conferences and distributing internal information.
    Follow up of the technical training courses internally and externally.

    March 1999/ Dec-1999
    Managing Directors' Assistant Multinational Representative Offices
    Had the responsibility of ensuring that all issues are dealt within the most effective and satisfactory way possible both for the customer and the Offices.
    Administrative tasks (Bank follow up, Monthly closing to our headquarter in Paris.

  • SOGERMA - GROUPE SOGERMA Filiale Aerospatiale

    Colomiers 1995 - 1997 Financial Directors' Assistant Groupe Aérospatiale – Filiale SOGERMA/Bordeaux
    Ensuring that projects are carried out according to business process and agreed target, cost and time.

Formations

