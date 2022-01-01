Menu

Naima MESSAOUDI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Access
Primavera Project Planner P3
Excel avancé
Ms project
Macros
PrimaveraP6
Scheduling
Cost control

Entreprises

  • Sonatrach - APPRENTICESHIP PETROLEUM ECONOMIC ENGINEER

    2009 - 2009 Apprenticeship/ On-the-Job Training : International Upstream Fiscal Regime Systems Analysis - Terms and and Production Sharing Contracts: Algeria-Libya Comparison Study the new petroleum fiscal of Algeria 2007 And product Shuring contract in Libya

  • SARPI - Ingenieur planning

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • SOMENTIC (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2010 Controlling Management of project to master the delays and cost of project ; using the planning
    To define tasks with relationship, duration, resources, WBS and costs, analyzes of ratio with
    BAC, ACWP, BCWS, BCWP

  • VIP GROUP-Algers (Alger)

    Alger 2009 - 2009 Planning - Planning, Scheduling and Controlling Management using Project Management Software Oracle ,Primavera P3, SARPI Algers – Inhouse Training

  • Institut National Des Hydrocarbures Et De La Chimie (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 2004 - 2009 Ingénieur d’état en économie et commercialisation des hydrocarbures -Option :économie pétrolière.

Réseau