Naima ZAIMECHE

Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 65.000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as a wide range of proprietary solutions.

Call center
CTI
GENESYS
Sécurité des systèmes d'information
Cisco

  • CGI LUXEMBOURG - RECRUITMENT MANAGER

    2014 - maintenant CGI recrute un INGENIEUR D'AFFAIRES au LUXEMBOURG

    n'hésitez pas à postuler à cette adresse : naima.zaimeche@cgi.com ou à me contacter au +352 265 147 28

  • CLEMENTINE International - CONSULTANTE senior

    Paris 2000 - 2014 to understand customers'needs, to help them to find the right candidates in a timely and efficient way.
    to find the best way to search with the accurate tools
    to coach and train junior researchers
    to follow and manage the recruitment process
    to assist customers and candidates in their negociations (salary, advantages, trainings...)
    to keep in touch with candidates and companies in order to be sure that everything goes well.

