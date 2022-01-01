Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Najaite MAZZONI
Ajouter
Najaite MAZZONI
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Publicis
Paris
maintenant
PUBLICIS HEALTHCARE
- Attachée de direction
2007 - 2014
Formations
Sorbonne (Paris)
Paris
1973 - 1976
Réseau
Annette BOTTICCHIO (MASANEK)
Béchir GHORBAL
Charlotte TELLENNE
David SAMPEDRO
Denis HARNOIS
Erick BOUCHOU
François DESNOYERS
Patricia BONNISSENT
Sandrine LEBRUN
Stéphanie MARTIN