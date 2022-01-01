Menu

Najat BENSALEM

LYON

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Project Coordinator- Deployment at World Logistics Council Development


The engine of global economic development, world trade, combines the efforts of four primary industries: Commerce, Finance, Insurance and Logistics. The common denominator that connects all nations and makes trade possible in the world is the global logistics industry. Nonetheless, it remains unnecessarily inefficient, antiquated and costly.

The fundamental problem affecting the global logistics industry in all countries is the lack of efficiency and transparency leading to higher costs of moving products around the world. On a macroeconomic level, these hidden costs create a very real barrier to economic development. On a socioeconomic level, economic growth is therefore slower, incomes are lower, and unemployment is higher.

RECOGNIZING that the starting point to achieve trade efficiency and transparency is to empower the logistics industry;

RECOGNIZING that achieving this efficiency and transparency depends on creating a digital trade platform that will improve the efficiency of the commerce, finance, insurance and logistics industries in simple yet profound ways;

RECOGNIZING that in the 21st century, sustained economic growth will belong to those who harness the engine of innovation.

The World Logistics Council, has been established with one purpose in mind: To deliver the true 21st Century Digital Economy to enhance / sustain global economic growth and meet the needs and aspirations of the world.

Entreprises

  • World Logistics Council Development- GCEL; - Project Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant Ensuring the pre-deployment analysis is carried out Providing assistance in monitoring the SEA project that oversees the supply chain pipeline in selected countries in Asia, MEA, Europe and the Americas.
    Working closely with the partners for the extraction of relevant sample data and capture all operational specifics.
    Validating data gathered in the analysis and prepare reports.
    Establishing communications structure to all members of the deployment team including country specific partners by means of action plans, conference calls and review meetings.
    Developing a historical cost model on the basis of pre-deployment analysis in order to measure accurate savings after deployment.
    Assisting in organizing training of new processes and procedures with the participants and with the deployment team.
    Developing Web-based online education modules and other multimedia tools to educate new participants.

  • Intermax Co, Ltd. - Assistante Merchandising

    2012 - 2012 Vending and Manufacturing company, 30 million USD annually in SOUTH KOREA
    - Assisted in the development of new collections for big corporations like Geox Respira and Museum the Original (included Barbour and Stone Island)
    - Knowledge of the Manufacturing process in Hanoi, VN from original sketches to bulk
    production: demand and quantity estimation
    - Prepared materials and brochure for the CEO' s visit at the Outdoor exhibition in July 2012 in Germany.
    -Samples making, material cards (trimmings and outshells)
    -Knowleldge of the international delivery process
    -Management of daily shipment: ability to prioritize and attention to details
    -Maintained communication with buyers and suppliers in Italy and Vietnam.
    -Emailing and Newsletter
    -Business development.
    -Developed languages skills in Korean

Formations

  • Université Des Affaires Internationales ILCO

    Le Havre 2011 - maintenant Master

    Business with Asia - Strategic management
    Intercultural Management
    Human Resources
    Accounting
    Law
    Countries Risk Analysis
    Regional Cultures and Economies
    Project Finance and Management-Asia
    Market Research- Asia
    Asia Pacific Region
    Business English
    Korean
    International Economy
    International Trade
    International Marketing
    Korean Society and Market Studies

  • University Of California, Irvine (Irvine)

    Irvine 2008 - 2009 Exchange Program

    English and Management - Management
    American History
    Spanish
    Linguistics

  • Lumière University - Lyon 2 France

    Lyon 2006 - 2009 Bachelor

    English - History
    Linguistics
    Teaching tools

Réseau