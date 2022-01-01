Najat BENSALEM

Project Coordinator- Deployment at World Logistics Council Development





The engine of global economic development, world trade, combines the efforts of four primary industries: Commerce, Finance, Insurance and Logistics. The common denominator that connects all nations and makes trade possible in the world is the global logistics industry. Nonetheless, it remains unnecessarily inefficient, antiquated and costly.



The fundamental problem affecting the global logistics industry in all countries is the lack of efficiency and transparency leading to higher costs of moving products around the world. On a macroeconomic level, these hidden costs create a very real barrier to economic development. On a socioeconomic level, economic growth is therefore slower, incomes are lower, and unemployment is higher.



RECOGNIZING that the starting point to achieve trade efficiency and transparency is to empower the logistics industry;



RECOGNIZING that achieving this efficiency and transparency depends on creating a digital trade platform that will improve the efficiency of the commerce, finance, insurance and logistics industries in simple yet profound ways;



RECOGNIZING that in the 21st century, sustained economic growth will belong to those who harness the engine of innovation.



The World Logistics Council, has been established with one purpose in mind: To deliver the true 21st Century Digital Economy to enhance / sustain global economic growth and meet the needs and aspirations of the world.