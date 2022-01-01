Najette KADRI-MAROUARD

Appointed IBM Global Client Director of Capgemini Group in July 2005 after leading the European role since January 2004.



Since joining IBM in 1978 as a Sales Engineer, Najette has held a variety of sales leadership roles both in France and at International level mainly in the Insurance and Industrial sectors.



Before joining the Computer Services Industry organization in January 2004, she spent 4 years in IBM software group EMEA where she was Director of Sales Operations for SMB and Channels, and prior to this ISV sales Manager for RS/6000 server group EMEA.



Based in Paris, Najette is a graduate of the University of Paris VI Jussieu and got a master in Mathematic application and Data Processing followed by ISA school in Paris on Business Enterprise Strategy aera;



She is married with two daughters