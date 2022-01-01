Menu

Najib ES-SLIMANI

MONACO

Entreprises

  • LANVIN - Vendeur

    2013 - maintenant

  • Gorgio Armani - Vendeur

    2011 - 2013

  • Inditex (Zara) - Assistant Responsable

    2007 - 2011

Formations

  • Faculté De Psychologie (Nice)

    Nice 2007 - 2008

  • LP Magnan (Nice)

    Nice 2003 - 2007 BAC PRO COMMERCE

