Najib ES-SLIMANI
Najib ES-SLIMANI
MONACO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LANVIN
- Vendeur
2013 - maintenant
Gorgio Armani
- Vendeur
2011 - 2013
Inditex (Zara)
- Assistant Responsable
2007 - 2011
Formations
Faculté De Psychologie (Nice)
Nice
2007 - 2008
LP Magnan (Nice)
Nice
2003 - 2007
BAC PRO COMMERCE
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel