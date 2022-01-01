Najib MEKKI

I am fluent in English, French, German, Arabic, Russian and Spanish.





I was raised in Canada where I lived during 36 years and I hold an MBA from the University of Ottawa.





I am a trader who specializes in fruits, vegetables, olive oil and argan oil from Morocco, rough and unpolished diamonds from Sierra Leone, gold from Ghana, as well as red and white pinewood from Russia.



Mes compétences :

International Management

International business

International relations

International mobility

Coaching and consulting

Training management

Expatriate management

Cross Cultural Management