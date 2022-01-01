Menu

Najib MEKKI

Paris

En résumé

I am fluent in English, French, German, Arabic, Russian and Spanish.


I was raised in Canada where I lived during 36 years and I hold an MBA from the University of Ottawa.


I am a trader who specializes in fruits, vegetables, olive oil and argan oil from Morocco, rough and unpolished diamonds from Sierra Leone, gold from Ghana, as well as red and white pinewood from Russia.

Mes compétences :
International Management
International business
International relations
International mobility
Coaching and consulting
Training management
Expatriate management
Cross Cultural Management

Entreprises

  • Cartus - Senior Consultant, Trainer, Coach and Expat Facilitator

    Paris 2012 - maintenant - Formations en Management et en Relations Publiques pour cadres supérieurs expatriés. - Consulting, Training et Coaching en Communication Interculturelles

  • COMPLEXE TOURISTIQUE LA CORNICHE (MOROCCO) - GENERAL MANAGER

    2009 - 2011 - Evaluation constante de la performance des employés.
    - Maximisation des profits et contrôle des couts.
    - Gestion journalière des opérations de l’entreprise afin d’assurer une efficacité optimale and continue.
    -Amélioration du service d’hébergement, des ventes/marketing, et de l’apparence de l’établissement.
    - Gestion et coordination des opérations “food & beverage”.
    - S’assurer de la maintenance des équipements électromécaniques et de toute l’infrastructure du complexe touristique.
    - Préparation du budget et des prévisions de l’établissement.

  • HÔTEL IDOU ANFA (MOROCCO) - Directeur général

    2008 - 2008 J'AI EFFICACEMENT DIRIGÉ CET ÉTABLISSEMENT PUIS CONSIDÉRABLEMENT CONTRIBUÉ À NON SEULEMENT MODERNISER SON MANAGEMENT MAIS AUSSI À REHAUSSER SON PRESTIGE ET CE, DE MANIÈRE DÉVOUÉE ET INTÈGRE. J'AI RÉUSSI À ACCOMPLIR LE MEILLEUR CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRE DE TOUTE L'HISTOIRE DE CET HÔTEL PENDANT LE MOIS DE SEPTEMBRE 2008,EN PLEINE CRISE ÉCONOMIQUE MONDIALE.

  • UNIVERSAL COMMUNICATIONS (CANADA) - General Manager

    2004 - 2008 Installing a control system in of revenue. Organizing international and prominent events such as congresses, seminars, and conferences. Following-up public relations, quotations, contracts and invoices.
    Ensuring the follow-ups of management executives.. Using the internal software, and developing Internet sites as well as Intranet. Installing new pricing and studying the consequences of its deployment through an analysis of Distribution. Supervising translation and communication.

  • WELLINGTON HOTEL (CANADA) - Directeur Général

    1999 - 2004 Organizing VIP welcoming during prestigious and world famous events such as the annual Canadian Formula1 Grand Prix, the yearly Quebec Carnival, or Stanley Cup. Ensuring the follow-ups of all subordinate executives. Supervising each department with scrutiny. Managing all the logistics and even tending to customers merely to encourage employees. Daily double checking of sales, accounting as well as maintenance and customer services.

  • MOULAND WAREHOUSING (CANADA) - Directeur Général

    1997 - 1998 Managing the entire staff and reinforcing the company’s image. Building and maintaining cohesion between the shareholders. Increasing the sales turnover. Installing data processors (management, commercial and following-up of operations). Installing adapted preventive maintenance equipment. Preparing and managing production budgets. Recruiting international partners and creating international grid systems.

  • BDM (CANADA) - Directeur d'Usine

    1996 - 1997 Managing, filing and archiving Canadian federal government confidential data. Maintaining the efficiency of the logistics. Meticulously securing and guarding the daily opening and closing of the factory. Supervising factory employees and trainees thoroughly.

Formations

  • Eric Sprott School Of Business Carleton University SSB (Ottawa)

    Ottawa 1993 - 1995 MBA (Eric Sprott School of Business Carleton University)

  • University Of Ottawa / Université D'Ottawa (Ottawa, Ontario)

    Ottawa, Ontario 1987 - 1993 MBA-University of Ottawa (BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION/INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS/LINGUISTICS)

