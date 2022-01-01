Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Naoufal OBTEL
Naoufal OBTEL
CASABLANCA
Entreprises
Hcz
- Technicien de labo
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences My Ismail (Meknes)
Meknes
1997 - 2001
Licence en biologie
Réseau
Btissam GHAZI
Oussama DIHAJI
