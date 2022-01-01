Menu

Naoufal OBTEL

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hcz - Technicien de labo

    2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences My Ismail (Meknes)

    Meknes 1997 - 2001 Licence en biologie

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :