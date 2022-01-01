Retail
Nasso CHRISTEL
Nasso CHRISTEL
PARIS CEDEX 08
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ProLogis
- Office Manager
PARIS CEDEX 08
2008 - maintenant
Je seconde le Property Manager et le Leasing Officer, en contribuant à la valorisation et la maintenance du parc immobilier.
CLF SATREM & CFPI
- Assistante du Responsable d'Agence
2006 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
A A
Alexandre MASSON
Alexandre STERLIN
Anne-Laure LELIEVRE
Bruno FAURE
Chantal HERMAND
Damien ROSE
Fabien GOSSEAUME
Gregory WALKER
Mélanie PONS
