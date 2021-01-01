Menu

Natacha HOLTZHAUSSER

  • Sonova / Audition Santé
  • Directrice Marketing, Communication et Transformation Digitale

Paris / Cahors

En résumé

Global overview :
- 15 years experience in Marketing, Communication and Digital Transformation,
- Background in International companies of various cultures and sectors (Healthcare, Retail, FMCG),
- Global vision acquired as executive board member (CODIR and COMEX),
- Passionate about innovations and new technologies @NatachaHoltz (15000 followers on Twitter).
- Bilingual in French and English since childhood,

Principle areas of expertise :
- Teams and P&L Management (up to 24 people / 13 ME),
- Strategic plans development and execution through road maps, budgets and KPI's,
- New brand platforms and new products innovations launch,
- Omnichannel 360 Communication campaigns execution (Lead Generation, Renewal, Branding),
- Digital transformation through various key strategic initiatives,
- Global customers experience improvement on all the touch points of the ecosystem,

Motivations :
- Transforming companies, brands, products to help them fit with new customers needs,
- Sharing a vision and passion with my teams and coaching them to help them improve their talents,
- Making our world a better place,

Track record:
- Communication awards: Gold "Top Com" - 1st "lead generation prize" (between 22 countries),
- Products awards : 1st innovation prize Elected product of the year,
- Member of the Cristal Festival & Top Com jury,
- Ranked 4th most influential CMO (Les Échos and BrandWatch),

Entreprises

  • Sonova / Audition Santé - Directrice Marketing, Communication et Transformation Digitale

    Marketing | Paris / Cahors 2019 - maintenant - French Managing board member (CODIR) and E.U project member,
    - Strategic plans, road map and KPI’s production / 5.9 Millions E Budget,
    - Management of the marketing team (3P) and experts (5P),
    - Management and reorganisation of the customer relation teams (16P),
    - Recruitment of new agencies (creation, digital, media) and partners,
    - Rebranding of the brand platform and of the communication material,
    - Launch of new lead generation and renewal campaigns (digital and off line),
    - Web site improvement (SEO, content, lead generation, web to store).
    - Relaunch of a more customer centric and engaging social-media strategy,
    - E-Commerce projects launch : Cross selling, market places and E-store,
    - Point of sales digital visibility improvement through GoogleMyBusiness and Doctolib,
    - Data strategy improvement through Google analytics, CRM and Power BI,
    - Customer knowledge and segmentation sharpening,
    - Launch of innovations Audionova and Paradise (artificial intelligence),

    AuditionSanté is one of the major hearing care retail companies in France (250 points of sales) part of the Sonova group who is a global leader in the Hearing care industry.
    www.auditionsante.fr
    www.sonova.com

  • Disruptive Minds - Consultante Marketing Communication et Transformation Digitale

    Melbourne / Paris 2017 - 2019 Consulting concerning strategic marketing and communication topics :
    - Marketing & communication strategies (omnichannel & digital)
    - Digital strategies : Branding, social media, influence, Data, CRM, leadgen, web to store, e-commerce,
    - Digital transformation in business models, strategies, organisations, teams.
    - New technologies implementation,

    A few examples of projects I worked on:
    -Digital, CRM, Data and IA strategy pitch for Grand Vision group vs Wunderman Agency,
    - IA influencer for Microsoft and Google trough Hop Scotch Agency,
    - Key Opinion Leader for Huawei,
    - LinkedIn social selling training for BtoB Marketing teams in LinkedIn office for My BtoB Social Club,

  • Amplifon - Head of Marketing, communication and Digital Transformation

    Communication | Arcueil 2014 - 2017 - COMEX member and country leader for digital international projects,
    - Marketing team + 8 agencies and partners management - Budget 3.8 ME,
    - Strategic marketing plans, road map and KPI's and reporting's production,
    - Brand identity platform renewal,
    - 360 omnichannel communication campaigns creation and launch ,
    - Web sites development (content, UX/CX, design, web to store, data),
    - Brand content production (articles and videos),
    - Social-Media : Engagement of a community of +100 000 people from scratch,
    - Creation of advertising and lead generation campaigns for TV, radio, press, digital (sea, native ads, display, retargeting, social ads, e-mail, affiliation),
    - PRM / CRM : Improvement of RCU, personas, segmentation, road map, content,
    - Press Relations (BtoC and BtoB),
    - Retail in store advertising material production (750 Shops),
    - Call center campaign management (phone, email, web site, social media),
    - Data : customer knowledge and KPI improvement,

    ACHIEVMENTS :
    - Prize : Gold Top Com 2015 for a campaign (implemented in 5 countries).
    - 1st prize for lead generation campaign 2016 (challenge between 22 countries).
    - Awareness +17 pts / Brand image +19 pts. ROI cost growth from 0.5 to 4.88,
    - Digital : web site traffic X5, web to store X10, SEO back in top 2 positions.
    - Social Media : Reviewed as best in class of the hearing retail industry in France.

    Amplifon in the world leader in hearing care industry. In France we own 750 shops www.amplifon.fr

  • Publicis - Responsable Ecommerce CRM

    Communication | Paris 2012 - 2014 - Management of transversal projects and multidisciplinary teams,
    - Training, coaching et digital acculturation of customer teams,
    - E-commerce: Strategic recommendation (business model, market survey, benchmark, products and services offer, CMS technology, road map, budget).
    - Media and CRM plans optimisation (press, web site, mobile app, social-media).

    ACHIEVMENTS :
    - Conception of a global E-commerce strategy.
    - Development and launch of a mobile app.

    www.publicisgroupe.com/fr
    www.mavieencouleurs.fr

  • DBApparel - Chef de Marque Senior DIM

    Marketing | Paris 2011 - 2012 Management of a team of 3 product and trade managers - Budget 13 Millions E,
    - Conception of the marketing and media plans per Brand,
    - Launch of 360 communication campaigns (TV, press, posters, display, social media),
    - Creation of a pop up web site, game on Facebook with fashion influencers,
    - E-commerce : Product mix and promotions proposals,
    - Go to market retail in and out store plan / merchandising / promotions.

    ACHIEVMENTS :
    - Development and launch of the new "Generous" brand targeting strong women + 48 other innovations.
    - Creation of new omnichannel and digital branding campaigns.

    DIM brand is the leader on the market of panties and stocking in France (Turnover 2011 95 M€ )
    Brands : Diam’s, Body Touch, Sublim, Mod, Signature, Cacharel, Dim’up www.dim.fr
    Consumer target : Women and teens.

  • Bel - Chef de Produit Senior "Prêt à Cuisiner"

    Marketing | Paris 2010 - 2011 Management of a Product Manager,
    - Production of the marketing strategic plans,
    - New brand platform conception for Boursin and 3 innovations development,
    - Launch of the first cheese for Senior population La Vache Qui Rit Plus,
    - Creation of a in store campaign and of a new food menue app.
    - Public relations : Improvement and organisation of a cooking contest for Chef's.

    ACHIEVEMENTS :
    - Re-branding of "Boursin", launch of 3 innovations (product of the year label).
    - Re-modelling the "Bel imagination" cooking contest.

    Brand portfolios: Boursin, Laughing cow, Leerdammer, Kiri, Cantadou, Port Salut.
    www.groupe-bel.com

  • SC Johnson - Chef de Produit Hygiène Générale

    Marketing | Fontenay-sous-Bois (94120) 2007 - 2010 Management of a Product Manager and Country leader of EU innovation projects,
    - Strategy : Elaboration of marketing plans and innovation business cases,
    - Marketing : Development of new ranges of products for French and EU markets,
    - Portfolio management to increase profitability,
    - Communication : Creation of advertising support's,

    ACHIEVEMENTS :
    - Launch of 3 new sustainable brands and ranges
    - Re-branding of 30 products,
    - Renovation of "Room Care" brand and new products launch (margin + 24%),

    Brand portfolios: Room Care, J-Fill, J-Flex, J-Dose, Exact, Sani, Sprint, Good Sense, Pur Eco
    www.diverseysolutions.com Diversey was previously part of Johnson SC group

  • HENKEL - Chef de Secteur

    Commercial | Amiens 2004 - 2007 Local negotiation of national trade operations for an area of 80 retail stores.
    - Innovation presentation and frame agreement.
    - Merchandising diagnosis, advising and shelves remodelling.

    ACHIEVMENTS :
    - Award: 1st prize in the national innovation contest (Let’s innovate contest 2006).
    - Sales area increase +2.8%

    Brand portfolio:  Mir, Le Chat, Super Croix, Xtra, Minidou, Terra, Mirror, Bref

    www.henkel.fr

  • MC DONALD'S - Assistante Chef de Produits (stage)

    Marketing | guyancourt 2003 - 2004 - Launch of the new birthday party and Mc Collection offer
    - Brand : Creation of a new brand identity and new birthday concept "Wahou Anniversaire"
    - Food : Development of 3 new birthday party cakes and new sweets,
    - Toys : Development of a range of new toys and games with Disney, Mattel and Hasbro,
    - In store Concept : Development new decoration, animation and hostess training guide,
    - Advertising : Creation of the web site pages, in store posters, franchisees catalogue and POS.

    ACHIEVMENTS :
    + 8% sales
    - New Birthday Program concept sold to two other countries (Spain / Switzerland)

    www.mcdonalds.fr

Formations

  • ILV Institut Léonard De Vinci

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2013 M.B.A Marketing et Commerce sur Internet

    - UMANLIFE : 1ier prix pour une recommandation de stratégie digitale.
    - SODEXO : 2nd prix pour la définition d’une stratégie de communication omnicanal.
    - ADECCO : Benchmark et Recommandation de nouveaux business model digitaux.
    - CLUB MEDITERANEE : Création d’un nouveau concept d’application mobile.
    - LA CROISSANTERIE : Recommandation d’optimisation du site internet.

  • ESSEC Business School

    Cergy Pontoise 2003 - 2004

  • Ecole Supérieure Libre Des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2003 Bac+5