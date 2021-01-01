Natacha HOLTZHAUSSER

Global overview :

- 15 years experience in Marketing, Communication and Digital Transformation,

- Background in International companies of various cultures and sectors (Healthcare, Retail, FMCG),

- Global vision acquired as executive board member (CODIR and COMEX),

- Passionate about innovations and new technologies @NatachaHoltz (15000 followers on Twitter).

- Bilingual in French and English since childhood,



Principle areas of expertise :

- Teams and P&L Management (up to 24 people / 13 ME),

- Strategic plans development and execution through road maps, budgets and KPI's,

- New brand platforms and new products innovations launch,

- Omnichannel 360 Communication campaigns execution (Lead Generation, Renewal, Branding),

- Digital transformation through various key strategic initiatives,

- Global customers experience improvement on all the touch points of the ecosystem,



Motivations :

- Transforming companies, brands, products to help them fit with new customers needs,

- Sharing a vision and passion with my teams and coaching them to help them improve their talents,

- Making our world a better place,



Track record:

- Communication awards: Gold "Top Com" - 1st "lead generation prize" (between 22 countries),

- Products awards : 1st innovation prize Elected product of the year,

- Member of the Cristal Festival & Top Com jury,

- Ranked 4th most influential CMO (Les Échos and BrandWatch),