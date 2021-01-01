Natacha HOLTZHAUSSER

-
Sonova / Audition Santé
- Directrice Marketing, Communication et Transformation Digitale
Marketing | Paris / Cahors
2019 - maintenant
- French Managing board member (CODIR) and E.U project member,
- Strategic plans, road map and KPI’s production / 5.9 Millions E Budget,
- Management of the marketing team (3P) and experts (5P),
- Management and reorganisation of the customer relation teams (16P),
- Recruitment of new agencies (creation, digital, media) and partners,
- Rebranding of the brand platform and of the communication material,
- Launch of new lead generation and renewal campaigns (digital and off line),
- Web site improvement (SEO, content, lead generation, web to store).
- Relaunch of a more customer centric and engaging social-media strategy,
- E-Commerce projects launch : Cross selling, market places and E-store,
- Point of sales digital visibility improvement through GoogleMyBusiness and Doctolib,
- Data strategy improvement through Google analytics, CRM and Power BI,
- Customer knowledge and segmentation sharpening,
- Launch of innovations Audionova and Paradise (artificial intelligence),
AuditionSanté is one of the major hearing care retail companies in France (250 points of sales) part of the Sonova group who is a global leader in the Hearing care industry.
www.auditionsante.fr
www.sonova.com
-
Disruptive Minds
- Consultante Marketing Communication et Transformation Digitale
Melbourne / Paris
2017 - 2019
Consulting concerning strategic marketing and communication topics :
- Marketing & communication strategies (omnichannel & digital)
- Digital strategies : Branding, social media, influence, Data, CRM, leadgen, web to store, e-commerce,
- Digital transformation in business models, strategies, organisations, teams.
- New technologies implementation,
A few examples of projects I worked on:
-Digital, CRM, Data and IA strategy pitch for Grand Vision group vs Wunderman Agency,
- IA influencer for Microsoft and Google trough Hop Scotch Agency,
- Key Opinion Leader for Huawei,
- LinkedIn social selling training for BtoB Marketing teams in LinkedIn office for My BtoB Social Club,
-
Amplifon
- Head of Marketing, communication and Digital Transformation
Communication | Arcueil
2014 - 2017
- COMEX member and country leader for digital international projects,
- Marketing team + 8 agencies and partners management - Budget 3.8 ME,
- Strategic marketing plans, road map and KPI's and reporting's production,
- Brand identity platform renewal,
- 360 omnichannel communication campaigns creation and launch ,
- Web sites development (content, UX/CX, design, web to store, data),
- Brand content production (articles and videos),
- Social-Media : Engagement of a community of +100 000 people from scratch,
- Creation of advertising and lead generation campaigns for TV, radio, press, digital (sea, native ads, display, retargeting, social ads, e-mail, affiliation),
- PRM / CRM : Improvement of RCU, personas, segmentation, road map, content,
- Press Relations (BtoC and BtoB),
- Retail in store advertising material production (750 Shops),
- Call center campaign management (phone, email, web site, social media),
- Data : customer knowledge and KPI improvement,
ACHIEVMENTS :
- Prize : Gold Top Com 2015 for a campaign (implemented in 5 countries).
- 1st prize for lead generation campaign 2016 (challenge between 22 countries).
- Awareness +17 pts / Brand image +19 pts. ROI cost growth from 0.5 to 4.88,
- Digital : web site traffic X5, web to store X10, SEO back in top 2 positions.
- Social Media : Reviewed as best in class of the hearing retail industry in France.
Amplifon in the world leader in hearing care industry. In France we own 750 shops www.amplifon.fr
-
Publicis
- Responsable Ecommerce CRM
Communication | Paris
2012 - 2014
- Management of transversal projects and multidisciplinary teams,
- Training, coaching et digital acculturation of customer teams,
- E-commerce: Strategic recommendation (business model, market survey, benchmark, products and services offer, CMS technology, road map, budget).
- Media and CRM plans optimisation (press, web site, mobile app, social-media).
ACHIEVMENTS :
- Conception of a global E-commerce strategy.
- Development and launch of a mobile app.
www.publicisgroupe.com/fr
www.mavieencouleurs.fr
-
DBApparel
- Chef de Marque Senior DIM
Marketing | Paris
2011 - 2012
Management of a team of 3 product and trade managers - Budget 13 Millions E,
- Conception of the marketing and media plans per Brand,
- Launch of 360 communication campaigns (TV, press, posters, display, social media),
- Creation of a pop up web site, game on Facebook with fashion influencers,
- E-commerce : Product mix and promotions proposals,
- Go to market retail in and out store plan / merchandising / promotions.
ACHIEVMENTS :
- Development and launch of the new "Generous" brand targeting strong women + 48 other innovations.
- Creation of new omnichannel and digital branding campaigns.
DIM brand is the leader on the market of panties and stocking in France (Turnover 2011 95 M€ )
Brands : Diam’s, Body Touch, Sublim, Mod, Signature, Cacharel, Dim’up www.dim.fr
Consumer target : Women and teens.
-
Bel
- Chef de Produit Senior "Prêt à Cuisiner"
Marketing | Paris
2010 - 2011
Management of a Product Manager,
- Production of the marketing strategic plans,
- New brand platform conception for Boursin and 3 innovations development,
- Launch of the first cheese for Senior population La Vache Qui Rit Plus,
- Creation of a in store campaign and of a new food menue app.
- Public relations : Improvement and organisation of a cooking contest for Chef's.
ACHIEVEMENTS :
- Re-branding of "Boursin", launch of 3 innovations (product of the year label).
- Re-modelling the "Bel imagination" cooking contest.
Brand portfolios: Boursin, Laughing cow, Leerdammer, Kiri, Cantadou, Port Salut.
www.groupe-bel.com
-
SC Johnson
- Chef de Produit Hygiène Générale
Marketing | Fontenay-sous-Bois (94120)
2007 - 2010
Management of a Product Manager and Country leader of EU innovation projects,
- Strategy : Elaboration of marketing plans and innovation business cases,
- Marketing : Development of new ranges of products for French and EU markets,
- Portfolio management to increase profitability,
- Communication : Creation of advertising support's,
ACHIEVEMENTS :
- Launch of 3 new sustainable brands and ranges
- Re-branding of 30 products,
- Renovation of "Room Care" brand and new products launch (margin + 24%),
Brand portfolios: Room Care, J-Fill, J-Flex, J-Dose, Exact, Sani, Sprint, Good Sense, Pur Eco
www.diverseysolutions.com Diversey was previously part of Johnson SC group
-
HENKEL
- Chef de Secteur
Commercial | Amiens
2004 - 2007
Local negotiation of national trade operations for an area of 80 retail stores.
- Innovation presentation and frame agreement.
- Merchandising diagnosis, advising and shelves remodelling.
ACHIEVMENTS :
- Award: 1st prize in the national innovation contest (Let’s innovate contest 2006).
- Sales area increase +2.8%
Brand portfolio:
Mir, Le Chat, Super Croix, Xtra, Minidou, Terra, Mirror, Bref
www.henkel.fr
-
MC DONALD'S
- Assistante Chef de Produits (stage)
Marketing | guyancourt
2003 - 2004
- Launch of the new birthday party and Mc Collection offer
- Brand : Creation of a new brand identity and new birthday concept "Wahou Anniversaire"
- Food : Development of 3 new birthday party cakes and new sweets,
- Toys : Development of a range of new toys and games with Disney, Mattel and Hasbro,
- In store Concept : Development new decoration, animation and hostess training guide,
- Advertising : Creation of the web site pages, in store posters, franchisees catalogue and POS.
ACHIEVMENTS :
+ 8% sales
- New Birthday Program concept sold to two other countries (Spain / Switzerland)
www.mcdonalds.fr