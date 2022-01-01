Menu

Nathalie ALEXANDRE

  • Microsoft France
  • Customer Success Manager

PARIS

En résumé

Nathalie Alexandre is an Associate Partner in the Paris Office. She leads the IT services, Digital and Media practice.
Nathalie brings 15 years of experience in IT services, software and CRM, both with private French as well as foreign multinationals. Prior to working in executive search, Nathalie was Deputy Vice President of the Integration Systems Division at T-Systems France (IT subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom). Before that, she spent 10 years with Business & Decision, a consulting and systems integration group, leader in CRM/BI and major player in e-business. She began her career with the Chamber of Commerce (CCI) of Paris as Business consultant supporting high technology start-ups in their fundraising.
Nathalie holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, is certified Luxury Business Management from SDA Bocconi and has a Master’s Degree in Economics from Sorbonne University.

Entreprises

  • Microsoft France - Customer Success Manager

    Informatique | 2018 - maintenant

  • Transearch International - Associate Partner

    2017 - 2018 Head of IT, Digital and Media

  • Executive Search. - Associate Partner

    2015 - 2016

  • Consultant - Customer Experience Strategy & CIO Advisory

    2013 - 2014

  • T-Systems - Adjointe Vice President Systems d'intégration

    ST DENIS 2010 - 2012

  • T-Systems - Deutsche Telekom Group - Directeur CRM et Responsable du Développement des Offres CRM/BI

    2008 - 2009

  • Business & Décision - Manager CRM & BI

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2008

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie de Paris - Conseiller Entreprises

    1996 - 1998

Formations

