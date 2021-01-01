Retail
Nathalie BROIZAT
Ajouter
Nathalie BROIZAT
Portes-lès-Valence
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable Agence VALENCE
Entreprises
Dachser
- Responsable Agence
Portes-lès-Valence (26800)
2012 - maintenant
SCHENKER JOYAU
- Responsable commerciale
Portes-lès-Valence (26800)
2001 - 2011
Crédit Agricole
Lille (59000)
1990 - 1996
Formations
CFPB
Bordeaux
1992 - 1992
bancaire
Lycée Emmanuel Mounier
Grenoble
1988 - 1990
BTS
Réseau
Ludovic FIGUERAS