Nathalie DELAUNAY

  • animatrice de ventes
  • hypermarché carrefour
Saint-Pierre-des-Corps

En résumé

Entreprises

  • hypermarché carrefour - Animatrice de ventes

    Commercial | Saint-Pierre-des-Corps (37700) 2008 - maintenant adjointe du manager de différents rayons et service

Formations

  • ANTEE Formation

    Joué-lès-Tours (37300) 2020 - maintenant formation au titre professionnel de niveau 2 de gestionnaire de paie

