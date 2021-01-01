Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathalie LETARD-ACKA
Ajouter
Nathalie LETARD-ACKA
SECRETAIRE
AB2I
SECRETAIRE
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AB2I
- SECRETAIRE
Administratif | La Chapelle-sur-Erdre (44240)
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel