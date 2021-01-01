Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathalie MARCHAND
Ajouter
Nathalie MARCHAND
Attachée de presse
ASSOCIATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS URBAINES DE FRANCE
Attachée de presse
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ASSOCIATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS URBAINES DE FRANCE
- Attachée de presse
Communication | Paris (75000)
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel