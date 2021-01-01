Retail
Nathalie MORLIGHEM
Nathalie MORLIGHEM
ouvrière
ARBAT
ouvrière
TORCY LE GRAND
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARBAT
- Ouvrière
Production | Torcy-le-Grand (10700)
2011 - maintenant
Bernard DESSEIN
- Apprentie
Production | Marcq-en-Barœul (59700)
2009 - 2011
Formations
IUT CARRIÈRES JURIDIQUES
- Elève
Roubaix (59100)
2008 - 2009
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel