Menu

Nathalie ROUJOUX

ILE DE FRANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Informatique - Techinicienne support

    2008 - maintenant

  • TF1 - Technicienne support

    BOULOGNE 2007 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :