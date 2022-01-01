Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathalie TOKO TITCHOU
Ajouter
Nathalie TOKO TITCHOU
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Universite Catholique D 'Afrique Centrale ( UCAC) (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2007 - 2011
Master en Administration des Entreprises-Option contrôle interne et planification stratégique
Master en Administration des Entreprises - A la recherche d'un emploi
Réseau
Ange-Michel NGAKOU
Biheng THIERRY
Charlotte MOUTO NSIA
Christel Thierry FONKWEN TOMAHE
Claude NGAMO
Didier YOMI DJAMEN
Floriane BETGA
Jacob ATEH AYUK
Nelly Manuela NGUENO DEFFO