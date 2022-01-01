Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathalie TORRES-PLAZIAT
Ajouter
Nathalie TORRES-PLAZIAT
Grigny
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe E.CF (Ecotel - Chomette Favor)
- Responsable département mobilier
Grigny
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Daniel COISSARD